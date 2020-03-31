Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition Arrives At Dealerships

Honda will only be selling 100 units of the Rebel 500 Supreme Edition, and has priced the limited edition model at THB 2,35,300 (INR 5.43 lakh)

Honda had recently launched a limited edition variant of the Rebel 500 bobber in Thailand called the ‘Supreme Edition’. It is based on the regular Rebel 500 and the changes are limited to visual enhancements. Honda will only be producing 100 units of the said bike, and the 471 cc bobber has already started arriving at dealerships in Thailand.

The Honda Rebel 500 is nonetheless, already a head-turner, thanks to its unique fuel tank design, the complete blacked out look etc. The Supreme Edition adds a black headlamp cover, fork gaiters, and a brown leather seat with a diamond pattern to the bobber, which give it a retro touch.

It also gets a new radiator grille, a new brake fluid reservoir cap, black engine crash guard, new tyre air pressure valve caps, new front footrest and a special fuel tank cap as well. Apart from that, the Supreme Edition carries forward features like full-LED headlamp, a single-pod fully-digital instrument cluster, alloy wheels and more from the regular Rebel 500.

Powering the bobber is a 471 cc parallel-twin, liquid cooled, four-stroke, DOHC engine that puts out 45.9 hp of max power at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The said motor comes coupled with a 6-speed gearbox. Honda retails the regular Rebel 500 at a base price of THB 222,780 (Rs 5.14 lakh), while the Supreme Edition has been priced at THB 2,35,300, which converts to INR 5.43 lakh (approx.)

While the limited ‘Supreme Edition’ can only be had in a single all-black paint scheme, the regular Rebel 500 is available in three colour options, namely Matte Jeans Blue Metallic, Matte Armoured Silver Metallic and Graphite Black. Honda is also considering launching the 471 cc bobber in the Indian market, along with the CBR500R, CB500F and CB500X.

If launched, Honda will try to price it around the Rs 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark, since it will initially be brought here via the CKD route. Localisation of components at a later stage could help bring the price down. The bike would go on to compete against the Benelli Leoncino 500 in the Indian market.