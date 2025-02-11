Honda Rebel 300 Cruiser To Finally Become Reality Soon In India – Report

Honda Rebel 300 has plenty in common with the CB 300R which is already on sale in India; expected to launch around 2026

According to a new report that emerged on the internet, Honda is planning to bring in a host of new two-wheelers to strengthen its position in the domestic market. The list will include new electric models and a range of new 500 cc motorcycles. Hot on the heels of launching the Activa e: and QC1, Honda appears to be working to introduce the long rumoured Rebel 300.

The Honda Rebel 300 is expected to go on sale around 2026 and it has several commonalities with the CB 300R, which is already available in India. Powered by a 286 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine, it features a DOHC setup with four valves per cylinder, a 10.7:1 compression ratio and fuel injection with a 38 mm throttle body.

Mated to a six-speed transmission, the Honda Rebel 300 is said to offer a well-spaced gear ratio for both city commuting and highway cruising. As for the suspension, 41 mm telescopic front forks with 140 mm travel and dual rear shocks with 94 mm travel are utilised while braking duties are handled by a single 296 mm front disc and a 240mm rear disc, supported by a dual-channel ABS system.

Also Read: Honda Rebel 250 Launched with Automatic Clutch – India Launch Likely?

The compact cruiser with Bobber-ish looks features a low 691 mm seat height for easy reach to the ground. With a wheelbase of 1491 mm and a 28.0° rake, the Rebel 300 weighs 168 kg for the ABS variant in the international markets and carries an 11.3L fuel tank. It will target users wanting to own a motorcycle for weekend highway cruising as well as regular city rides.

Considering that the CB 300R already has fair amount of local content, it is safe to assume that the Rebel 300 will also be localised. It will more likely be priced aggressively and could sit above the CB 300F and CB 350 in the brand’s lineup. Expect the pricing to be around Rs. 2.35 lakh as it may cost slightly lesser than the CB 300R.

Also Read: Updated 2025 Honda Activa 110 Launched At Rs. 80,950

It will compete with the entry-level Royal Enfield, Yezdi and Jawa offerings in the middleweight space and will likely be sold through Big Wing dealerships.

Source