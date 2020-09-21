Honda Rebel 300 And Rebel 500 – All You Need To Know

Honda has recently confirmed that it will launch a new cruiser motorcycle in India, which will likely either be the Rebel 300 or the Rebel 500

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) has been planning to launch a Royal Enfield rival in India for a few years now. Finally, the brand has likely decided to introduce said motorcycle in our market, and has recently teased it as well. This upcoming bike will likely the Honda Rebel, a cruiser with a retro-inspired design.

Honda Rebel is available in the international markets with two engine options – 300cc and 500cc. The former seems most likely to arrive in India, although a few reports suggest the latter could be on its way too. Regardless of the model, fans are quite excited for the new Rebel’s arrival in India.

Here, we have listed everything that you need to know about the Honda Rebel 300 and Rebel 500, from its styling to the expected launch date and prices.

Design

As mentioned prior, Honda Rebel has a retro-inspired look, just like Royal Enfield’s motorcycles. The Rebel sports a round LED headlamp, minimalistic bodywork, and a low slung body. It also gets a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round mirrors, round LED turn indicators, short fenders (front and rear), and a rectangular LED taillamp. The instrument cluster is semi-circular, but sits inside a round housing. This motorcycle is sure to turn eyeballs everywhere it goes.

Technical Specifications

The Honda Rebel 300 draws power from a 286cc single-cylinder engine, which is expected to develop around 27 HP and 27 Nm. As for the Rebel 500, it will be powered by a 471cc, parallel-twin powerplant, which will generate around 47.1 HP and 43.3 Nm. Both models offer a 6-speed gearbox, with a slip-and-assist clutch as standard.

Comfort and Ergonomics

Unlike other low-slung cruisers, the Honda Rebel’s footpegs don’t stretch forward into infinity. They are forward-set, yes, but offer a more natural riding posture. It only comes with a single seat as standard, which offers good cushioning. It is available both with and without ABS, and only the former will come to India.

Expected Price and Launch

The upcoming Honda Rebel is expected to arrive in our market on 30th September, and will launch as a CBU product. The Rebel 300 will be priced around the Rs. 2.5 lakh mark, which is significantly more expensive than the equivalent Royal Enfield and Jawa motorcycles. As such, the Rebel 500 makes more sense for India, with an expected price tag of Rs. 4.5 lakh (ex-showroom), which would actually be quite competitive.