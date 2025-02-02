Honda Rebel 250 Launched with Automatic Clutch – India Launch Likely?

The e-clutch (automatic clutch) system developed by Honda allows the rider to start, stop and shift gears without worrying about the clutch operations

Honda introduced the e-clutch (automatic clutch system) last year with the CBR650R and CB 650R in the global markets. Now, it has been learnt that the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is planning to extend it to other company models, with the Rebel 250 getting it first. Initially, the Japan-spec model of the Honda Rebel 250 will be sold with an automatic clutch system. It is developed in such a manner that it can be equipped with the engine of several existing motorcycles, albeit with a few minor adjustments.

Honda Rebel 250 is retailed at a starting price of 638,000 yen (Around Rs 3.56 lakh) while the e-clutch variant can be purchased at 693,000 yen (Rs 3.87 lakh). So, by paying nearly Rs 30,000 more, the buyers can enjoy the convenience and benefit of an automatic clutch system. Meanwhile, KTM has also developed a clutchless system which will be available with some of its bikes soon.

The e-clutch system enables the rider to start, stop and shift gears without worrying about the clutch operations. The system automatically engages and disengages the clutch and no manual operation is needed for this. However if the riders intend to manually use the clutch lever, they are free to do that. Basically, the automatic clutch system is developed for riders who are quite familiar with the usage of manual clutch.

The e-clutch is also helpful for advanced riders who seek a more responsive experience during the ride as the gear shifting becomes a lot easier and smoother. Honda Rebel 250 automatic can be a great choice for riding in thick traffic and narrow roads with no hassle of clutch operation while shifting the gears seamlessly with the foot.

Honda Rebel 250 rides on 16-inch wheels which are shod with 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyres. The suspension duties are performed by traditional telescopic front forks and dual-shock absorbers at the rear. It has a ground clearance of 134 mm. As for braking, it gets front and rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard fitment. The saddle height is pegged at 690 mm.

Mechanically, Honda Rebel 250 is powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder petrol engine which generates top power of 26 bhp and peak torque of 22 Nm. The engine is linked to a 6-speed transmission. The automatic clutch variant tips the scale at 174 kg which is 3 kg more than the regular variant. The mileage figure for both variants is the same at 47 kmpl.