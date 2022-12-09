Honda Patents A 125 CC Scooter & A 150 CC Scooter In India

Honda has filed design patents for the NS125 LA retro-styled scooter and the Winner X moto scooter in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd appears to have filed design patents for two scooters: the NS125 LA and Winner X. The former has the potential to rival Yamaha Fascino and Suzuki Access 125 cc scooters. Carrying a retro theme, the Honda NS125 LA features a round-shaped headlamp and a pair of chromed-out rearview mirrors.

It has an elegant overall design with classic-styled body panels while the chrome finish can be seen on the exhaust and around the five-spoke black alloy wheels. Further complementing the retro appeal is the ribbed finish to the black seat and a grab rail positioned below the seat. The Honda NS125 LA derives power from a 124 cc engine delivering a maximum power output of 8.9 bhp and 9.8 Nm of peak torque.

The global-spec scooter produces slightly more power compared to its rivals but the torque output is slightly lesser. The equipment list also comprises a USB charging facility, an LCD instrument cluster, a flat footboard and keyless ignition. The NS125 LA could make for a good addition to the brand’s portfolio but no official launch confirmation has been made yet.

Another scooter that Honda has patented in India is the Winner X and it competes against Yamaha Aerox 155 in markets like Vietnam. The Honda Winner X is equipped with a 150 cc single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 15.4 bhp and 13.5 Nm of peak torque. With the good reception for the Aerox 155, Honda could consider bringing in the Winner X.

In comparison to the Aerox 155, the Winner X produces slightly more power and lesser torque. The moto scooter has an aggressive styling with a motorcycle-like front end and a long seat with a split grab rail for the pillion to hold. It features 17-inch alloy wheels, an all-digital instrument cluster, an LED headlamp and tail lamp, and a USB charging facility.

The Honda Winner X has a seat height of 795 mm and it tips the weighing scale at 155 kg with a fuel tank capacity of 4.5 litres. It is suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock at the rear while the braking duties are handled by disc brake at each end, assisted by an ABS system. Patenting a design does not mean Honda would launch the model here as it has not happened for the first time.