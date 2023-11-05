Honda Offers Big Discounts On Sedans This Month – City & Amaze

Honda India is offering great discounts on their sedan lineup and if you are searching for one, then do not miss this opportunity to grab a good deal

Here we have explained about the discount deals on Amaze and City in the month of November 2023 as Honda looks to grab more customers with attractive deals:

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is being offered with a total discount of Rs 67k and this includes cash discount of Rs 25k, an exchange bonus of Rs 15k, Rs 3k corporate discount, Rs 4k loyalty, and additional benefits of Rs 20k corporate discount for select profile customers.

The Honda Amaze now comes with only one engine option which is the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that produces 89bhp of power and 110Nm of torque, mated to either a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic gearbox. Unfortunately, the diesel engine has been discontinued this year due to stricter emission norms.

Honda City

The 5th gen Honda City, which received a mild, yet tasteful facelift is now available with total discounts and benefits adding up to Rs 88k. This includes a package of Rs 25k cash discount, Rs 15k exchange bonus, Rs 5k corporate discount, Rs 4k loyalty, and a 5-year warranty package on the VX and ZX variants that is worth Rs 13k. Additional benefits include a Rs 6k Honda to Honda exchange bonus and a Rs 20k corporate discount for select profile customers.

Honda discontinued the diesel engine on the Honda City this year, so the sedan is available only in the petrol version which comes equipped with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine that puts out 120bhp of power and 145Nm of torque mated to either a 6-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission.

Honda City Hybrid eHEV

Honda is offering the best discount on the Hybrid version and the total discount value goes up to a whopping Rs 1 Lakh and this includes cash discounts and exchange bonus.

The Honda City Hybrid consists of a 1.5-litre petrol engine with Atkinson cycle and while the petrol motor produces 96bhp, the traction motor claims an output of 107bhp, and the generation motor produces 94bhp. The combined total output is at 125bhp of power and 253Nm of torque. These motors are mated to an eCVT single-speed transmission.