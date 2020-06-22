Honda Offering Rs. 20,000 Discount On BS4 Activa 5G & Shine Stock

The shutting down of dealerships days before the BS6 deadline of March 31, 2020 resulted in BS4 vehicles worth crores left unsold

While the Indian automobile industry was set to adopt BS6 emission norms on April 1, 2020, the unplanned shutdown of dealerships at the end of March barred manufacturers to clear their remaining BS4 stock. Reportedly, BS4 vehicles worth Rs. 6,400 crore were left unsold.

However, the Supreme Court of India granted some relief to the manufacturers and gave an extension of 10 days post the re-opening of dealerships for them to clear not more than 10 per cent of their remaining stock. Hence, some Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India dealers are leveraging this to offer huge discounts with their remaining BS4 stock.

One such dealer offering huge discounts with their remaining BS4 stock is L K Honda, located in Sanjay Colony, Krishanpura, Panipat. The dealer’s unsold BS4 inventory includes Activa 5G, Dio, Navi, Cliq, CD110 and Shine SP. Hence, these two-wheelers are currently being offered at discounts of up to Rs 20,000! Since the stocks are limited, the availability of these models will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The said dealer is also offering different finance facilities for these two wheelers according to the buyer’s requirements. It should be noted that all the products that the dealership is offering are brand new, and are not yet registered with the RTO. Rest assured, the two-wheelers have a 0 reading on their odometers.

Strict measures are being taken to ensure that safety and hygiene are maintained. The booking and the payment for the two-wheeler you want to purchase can be made online, which will minimise human interaction and ensure that social distancing is in order.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is currently the second largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the Indian market, just behind Hero MotoCorp. As of now, Honda offers three BS6-compliant scooters in the country, namely Dio, Activa 6G and Activa 125. On the other hand, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer also retails four BS6 mass market motorcycles, including Unicorn, Shine, SP 125, as well as the CD110 Dream.