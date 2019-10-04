Honda is offering huge discounts across its domestic range in the month of October 2019 as it ranges up to Rs. 5 lakh

Honda Cars India is offering plenty of discounts through October 2019 on the back of enduring huge sales slumps in recent months. The volume sales of Honda dropped by 51.3 per cent in August 2019, 48.67 per cent in July 2019 and 41.40 per cent in June 2019.

While it did not improve big time last month, Honda managed to post 37.24 per cent YoY decline in domestic sales with 9,301 units as against 14,820 units in September 2018. However, the exports stood at 946 units in September 2019 with YoY increase of 73.58 per cent.

Honda has the Amaze as its best-selling model in India since the second generation went on sale towards the middle of last year with good initial reception. Currently, the compact sedan is offered with up to Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus and total warranty period of five years.

Honda Cars Honda Festival Discount Offers for October 2019 Honda Amaze Total 5 Year Warranty on Amaze + Rs 30K Exchange Bonus Honda Jazz Rs 25K Cash Discount + Rs 25K Exchange Bonus Honda WRV Rs 25K Cash Discount + Rs 20K Exchange Bonus Honda City Rs 32K Cash Discount + 30K Exchange Bonus Honda BRV Rs 33.5K Cash Discount + Rs 50K Exchange + Rs 26.5K Accessories Honda Civic Automatic Rs 2 Lakh Cash Discount (V CVT) / Rs 1 Lakh Benefits (Vx, Zx CVT) Honda Civic Diesel Rs 2.5 Lakh Cash Discount Honda CRV 2 Wheel Drive Rs 4 Lakh Cash Discount Honda CRV 4 Wheel Drive Rs 5 Lakh Cash Discount

The Jazz, on the other hand, is running without any major updates for long and it gets Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 25,000 exchange bonus this month. The WR-V is sold with up to Rs. 25,000 cash discount and Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus while the City sedan comes with Rs. 32,000 cash discount and Rs. 30,000 exchange bonus.

The BR-V is retailed with up to Rs. 1.10 lakh discounts and benefits and it includes Rs. 33,500 cash discount, Rs. 50,000 exchange bonus and Rs. 26,500 worth accessories. The tenth-generation Civic launched in March 2019 gets Rs. 2 lakh cash discount on V CVT variant while the VX and ZX CVTs can be had with up to Rs. 1 lakh benefits.

The diesel Civic is offered with up to Rs. 2.5 lakh cash discount while the 2WD CR-V can be had with up to Rs. 4 lakh discount and the 4WD variant with up to a massive Rs. 5 lakh cash discount in India in October 2019.