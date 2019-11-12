Honda Oct 2019 Car Sales Analysis – Amaze, City, Civic, WR-V, CR-V

With the Diwali season setting in, most carmakers, including Honda Cars India, posted decent growth on MoM basis, with BR-V and Civic showing highest growth figures

After several months of a slowdown, the sales figures for most car manufacturers started showing signs of improvement with decent growth on MoM basis by most car manufacturers. Last month, the model that shows the highest growth was the BR-V, which showed a whopping growth of 69 per cent from 168 units September 2019 to 284 units last month.

Another Honda model that has shown signs of improvement is the Civic, which has show a growth of 29.8 per cent from 436 units last month to 336 units in September 2019. Let’s take a look at Honda Cars Sales analysis for October 2019 –

Honda Amaze Oct 2019 Sales

The Maruti Dzire-rival from the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese car giant sold 5,134 copies in October 2019, up from 4,823 units sold in September this year. This has led to a MoM growth of 6.4 per cent, while the YoY growth figures registered a de-growth of just 7.4 per cent.

Honda BR-V Oct 2019 Sales

The Honda BR-V has been pretty much a dud-seller, with its sales failing to reach even four-digit figures in most months. Even last month, the BR-V could sell only 284 units, which, while nothing to write home about, did lead to a 69 per cent growth from 168 units sold in September 2019. The YoY sales, however, registered a 39.3 per cent de-growth.

Honda City Oct 2019 Sales

The popular C1-segment sedan could sell 1,887 copies in October 2019, which is only a slight increment of 3.7 per cent over 1,819 units sold in September 2019. The YoY sales performance remained dismal with a de-growth of 47.8 per cent.

Model October 2019 Sales September 2019 Sales 1. Honda Amaze 5,134 4,823 2. Honda City 1,887 1,819 3. Honda W-RV 1,367 1,341 4. Honda Jazz 750 649 5. Honda Civic 436 336 6. Honda B-RV 284 168 7. Honda C-RV 152 165

DataSource : AutoPunditz

Honda Civic Oct 2019 Sales

While the tenth generation Civic was off to a pretty respectable start in the Indian car market, its sales performance got a bit dull as the time progressed. Last month, the stylish D1-segment sedan could sell 436 units, which esulted into a MoM sales increment of 29.8 per cent when compared to only 336 units sold in September 2019.

Honda CR-V Oct 2019 Sales

The latest generation of the company’s most premium SUV is a pretty expensive proposition, with its top-spec model costing more than Rs 38 lakh (on-road, New Delhi). No surprise, then, that the sales figures have never been extra-ordinary.

Last month, the premium SUV could managed to find only 152 buyers, which led to a MoM sales loss of 7.9 per cent. On YoY basis, the SUV marked a de-growth of 33.3 per cent.

Honda Jazz Oct 2019 Sales

The Honda Jazz has been a long-standing Hyundai Elite i20 and Maruti Baleno rival that hasn’t been too successful with finding a lot of favour from premium hatchback buyers of the country.

Last month, the B2-segment small car registered a sale of 750 units, which led to a MoM sales growth of 15.6 per cent when compared to 649 units sold in September 2019. On YoY basis, the Jazz registered a de-growth of 29 per cent.

Honda WR-V Oct 2019 Sales

The WR-V is a Jazz-based crossover that offers almost all the traits of its donor hatchback along with providing a more comprehensive features list and a more rugged styling package to justify a higher price tag. While the WR-V found many takers soon after its launch, the demand has plummeted in recent times.

Last month, the cross-hatch could find 1,367 buyers, which marked a 1.9 per cent increase on MoM basis from 1,341 units sold in September 2019. On YoY basis, the WR-V marked a de-growth of whopping 58 per cent.