Honda NX500 To Likely Be Launched In India Soon

Honda finally seems to be interested in bringing the middle-weight performance motorcycles and NX500 is expected to launch soon

The current models in Honda’s BigWing include the Hness CB350, CB350, CB300R, CB300F, and the CB350RS in most of the showrooms while very few of them have the Africa Twin, CBR 650R, Goldwing Tour, CB650R, and the CBR 1000RR-R Fireblade. The Honda NX500 is expected to be launched this year as a Honda BigWing dealer has sent text messages to customers stating that the ADV is going to launch very soon.

For the uninitiated, the Honda NX500 is the replacement of the CB500X in Honda’s Adventure motorcycle lineup. The Honda NX500 was unveiled at the EICMA 2023 that happened a few months ago. With respect to features, it gets a larger fairing, LED lighting all around, and a big windscreen. It gets a new 5-inch digital speedo that comes with smartphone connectivity.

The engine is a 471cc parallel twin that features a crank counterweight and balancer shaft, which is used to make the engine much smoother. It produces 47bhp of power and 43Nm of torque. Word is that Honda has updated the ECU of this motorcycle for better acceleration.

The other mechanicals include a 41mm Showa upside down fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. When you want to drop the anchor then the dual 296mm discs at the front assisted by a single disc at the rear will prove effective and confidence inspiring. It rides on lightweight wheels that reduce unsprung weight by 1.5kg, that adds to the overall weight loss of 3kg.

With the Adventure category of motorcycles gaining immense popularity in our country, there is no doubt that with the right pricing, the NX500 will take off well. Also with the improving road infrastructure and considering that the majority of the people will not go for hardcore off-roading, an adventure tourer makes a lot of sense.

The Honda NX series historically includes dual sport motorcycles designed for both on road and off road use. Some popular models in the NX series include the Honda NX250 and NX650.