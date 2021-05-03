Honda NX200 Trademark Filed; Hornet 2.0-based ADV?

Honda recently filed a trademark for a new name – NX200 – which is expected to be for the upcoming Hornet 2.0-based adventure bike

Last year, we had reported that Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is planning to introduce a small capacity adventure motorcycle in the Indian market, which would be based on Hornet 2.0’s platform. Recently, the Japanese manufacturer filed a trademark for ‘NX200’, which will likely be the name of this upcoming adventure motorcycle.

This upcoming Honda bike is expected to be powered by the same 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine as Hornet 2.0. This motor is good for a peak power of 17.26 PS and a maximum torque of 16.1 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. With such modest power output, the focus will be more towards fuel economy rather than outright performance.

We expect Honda NX200 to offer long-travel suspension, a taller handlebar, and a sculpted seat. The motorcycle will also have a beak-like front fender and a tall windscreen, to complete the ADV look. However, we’re not sure if Honda will offer larger, wire-spoked wheels; we expect it to get the same 17-inch alloy wheels as the Hornet 2.0, shod with street tyres.

Other features expected to be offered on this upcoming motorcycle include all-LED lighting, a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, and single-channel ABS. It would be great if Honda decides to offer dual-channel ABS as an option. As for the price, we expect the Honda NX200 to be priced at a small premium over the Hornet 2.0, likely around Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

If priced aggressively, Honda’s Hornet 2.0-based ADV will be able to gain a lot of popularity among buyers. In recent times, the demand for adventure-style motorcycles has increased a lot in India, but the options are rather limited at the budget end of the spectrum.

The upcoming Honda NX200 will likely be sold via the brand’s RedWing dealerships, just like the Hornet 2.0, and not the premium BigWing outlets. Upon launch, which is expected to happen during the second half of this year, its closest competitors in the Indian market will be Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

