Honda NX200 Based on Hornet 2.0 Launch Likely in August

Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India Pvt Ltd is reportedly planning to launch an entry-level adventure tourer in the Indian market by August this year

Honda has trademarked the NX200 nameplate for its upcoming entry-level adventure motorcycle in the Indian market. The trademark was filed in April this year, and now, the NX200 is expected to go on sale by August in the Indian market. Once launched, it will rival the likes of KTM Adventure 250 and Hero Xpulse 200.

The NX200 will use the same underpinnings and engine as the Hornet 2.0. However, it will invite a premium of around Rs. 20,000 over the ex-showroom price of Hornet 2.0. Currenlty, the naked streetfighter from Honda – Hornet 2.0, retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 1.31 lakh.

For the styling, the NX200 could don an outfit inspired by the CBF 190X launched by Honda in China last year. In short, the upcoming entry-level adventure motorcycle from Honda will look every bit like a thorough-bred adventure tourer. There will be a fairing on the front with a tall windshield. Unlike the Hornet 2.0, the NX200 will feature a single-piece seat and a raised handlebar. Furthermore, it could come with a rear luggage rack.

Also, expect the ergonomics to be great as well. The 184.4 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, and air-cooled motor will sit in diamond frame chassis on the upcoming NX200. Assume it to come with identical power and torque outputs as the Hornet 2.0, which stand at 17.2 PS and 16.1 Nm, respectively.

Also, it is likely to come with Honda Eco Technology to offer a perfect balance of performance and fuel economy. For the cycle parts, the NX200 will supposedly be using the same components as its naked sibling. With 17-inch rims on both ends, it will come with a 110-section tyre at the front and a 140-section unit at the rear.

The braking setup will include a 276 mm petal disc brake at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. Moreover, the Honda NX200 is expected to get upside-down forks on the front end and an adjustable mono-shock for the rear.