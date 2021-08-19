Honda NX200 Adventure Motorcycle Launching In India Today

Honda NX200 will borrow the 184.4 cc engine from Hornet 2.0, which produces a maximum power output of 17.3 PS and 16.1 Nm of peak torque

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to introduce its most affordable adventure touring motorcycle in the domestic market today. Dubbed the NX200, it has already been teased a few times giving us some important details. It is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 naked streetfighter and has plenty in common with it.

As for the pricing, the Honda NX200 will be positioned above the Hornet 2.0 and expect the price to hover around Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom). If it turns out to be the case, the Honda NX200 will be significantly more premium than the Hero Xpulse 200 that costs around Rs. 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The NX200 name was trademarked earlier this year stimulating speculations.

This comes as part of the Japanese manufacturer regularly expanding its motorcycle range as in recent times, the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS were introduced. The Honda NX200’s first teaser gave away the existence of an LED headlamp as in the Hornet 2.0, LED turn signals mounted on the plastic knuckle guards, tinted visor, tall handlebar position and so on.

The more recent teasers showed the presence of split seats, an engine cowl and dual-purpose tyres. It won’t have a flat handlebar setup as the Hornet 2.0 and is understandable considering that it will be positioned as an adv. It also comes equipped with upside front forks and monoshock rear suspension. However, for an adv, it’s ideal to have longer suspension travel and shorter gear ratios to justify its adventure touring credentials.

We will have to wait and see today if Honda makes any such sort of changes. As for the performance, the same 184.4 cc single-cylinder engine borrowed from the Hornet 2.0 will be utilised producing a maximum power output of 17.3 PS and 16.1 Nm of peak torque, and it will be paired with a five-speed transmission.

It is no secret that pricing will play a key role in the success of the Honda NX200 and apparently its off-roading capabilities compared to the rather hardcore Hero Xpulse 200, which even gets a dedicated off-road Rally Kit.