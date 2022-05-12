Honda NX200 Adventure Bike (Xpulse Rival) Leaked; Launch Likely Soon

Honda NX200 is expected to go on sale in the coming months and it could compete directly against Hero’s Xpulse 200

The Honda NX200 name was trademarked in India in 2021 and it was expected to be used in the Hornet 2.0 based adventure touring machine. However, the Japanese manufacturer decided to call the rather underwhelming motorcycle, the CB200X. Honda applied design patents for the CB150R, CRF190L, PCX electric scooter and even the high-end NT1100 sports tourer and the CRF300L dual-sport motorcycle in recent times in India as well.

The new design patent is of an off-roading motorcycle that could have the potential to compete against Hero Xpulse 200. Upon likely arrival, it could become the first proper entry-level dual-purpose adventure tourer from Honda and it has several commonalities with the Hornet 2.0 and CB200X including the chassis, box-type swingarm and the powertrain.

As for the suspension, telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension can be seen and if Honda is serious about the adventure characteristics of the motorcycle, it should travel long with meaningful adjustability. You could also see high ground clearance, a high-mounted exhaust canister, spoked front and rear wheels, and a single-piece seat setup.

Other highlights in the Honda NX200 are knuckle guards, circular-shaped rearview mirrors, an upright handlebar positioning, a tall windscreen, middle set footpegs, a disc brake at the front and a drum unit at the rear, a muscular fuel tank and body panels giving CRF vibes, luggage rack, a compact tail section with inverted U-shaped LED tail lamp and LED turn signals.

Up front, the adventure tourer features a sharp-looking LED headlamp and an all-digital instrument cluster is also available. It is yet unknown how the NX200 will be priced in India considering that Honda positions its motorcycles at a premium but pricing will be a key factor in the entry-level adv space against the highly popular Hero Xpulse 200.

As for the performance, the existing 184 cc single-cylinder engine producing 17 hp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm at 6,000 rpm could be utilised, paired with a five-speed transmission. Compared to the Xpulse 200, it is down on power by 0.8 hp and torque by 0.35 Nm. However, the split cradle frame could help in reducing the kerb weight.