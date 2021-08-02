Honda NX200 Adv (Hornet 2.0 Based) Teased; Launch Date Revealed

Mohit Bhardwaj
Honda NX200 Teaser Front View

The Honda NX200 has been teased via video, which reveals a lot about the motorcycle’s design and other traits

Earlier we reported that Honda is planning to launch a Hornet 2.0 based adventure touring motorcycle in India. A few days back, the manufacturer released a teaser, where a rider was seen wearing a dual-purpose lid with lush green landscapes reflecting in the helmet’s visor. Now, the brand has released a teaser video, which reveals a lot about the upcoming motorcycle and is scheduled to be introduced on August 19, 2021.

To begin with, the NX200 will feature a similar silhouette as its elder sibling – CB500X. On the front, a fairing can be seen in the video with a tall screen, giving it the much-hyped ADV-specific stance. Also, the headlamp cluster looks sharp and seems like an all-LED unit like the Hornet 2.0. Furthermore, the NX200 gets golden painted upside-down front forks, making it look a size bigger than the Hornet 2.0.

Over to the sides, the silhouette is inspired by the CB500X itself. However, the upcoming Honda NX200 is likely to get a split-seat setup, unlike the single-piece seat seen on the CB500X. The tail will also look sharp and will come with split-type grab rails for the pillion rider. Also, it will get handguards with integrated LED turn signals.

Honda NX200 Teaser

For the mechanicals, NX200 will use the same 200 cc single-cylinder motor as the Hornet 2.0. This engine is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 17.26 PS and max torque of 16.1 Nm but is assumed to be offered in a slightly different tune on the upcoming ADV from Honda. The gearbox will be a 5-speed unit, sending power to the rear wheels via chain drive.

A downer for the ADV enthusiasts, the NX200 will be getting alloy wheels. The suspension, nevertheless, might be tuned on a softer side. It is likely to ride on 17-inch rims on both ends. Well, since Honda is teasing it with the tagline “It’s time to explore life with every ride”, a 19-inch front rim will only make for a better deal.

The Honda NX200 may retail at a starting price of Rs. 1.5 lakh (approximately), ex-showroom. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 200, KTM ADV250, and Royal Enfield Himalayan.