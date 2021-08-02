Honda NX200 Adv (Hornet 2.0 Based) Teased; Launch Date Revealed

The Honda NX200 has been teased via video, which reveals a lot about the motorcycle’s design and other traits

Earlier we reported that Honda is planning to launch a Hornet 2.0 based adventure touring motorcycle in India. A few days back, the manufacturer released a teaser, where a rider was seen wearing a dual-purpose lid with lush green landscapes reflecting in the helmet’s visor. Now, the brand has released a teaser video, which reveals a lot about the upcoming motorcycle and is scheduled to be introduced on August 19, 2021.

To begin with, the NX200 will feature a similar silhouette as its elder sibling – CB500X. On the front, a fairing can be seen in the video with a tall screen, giving it the much-hyped ADV-specific stance. Also, the headlamp cluster looks sharp and seems like an all-LED unit like the Hornet 2.0. Furthermore, the NX200 gets golden painted upside-down front forks, making it look a size bigger than the Hornet 2.0.

Over to the sides, the silhouette is inspired by the CB500X itself. However, the upcoming Honda NX200 is likely to get a split-seat setup, unlike the single-piece seat seen on the CB500X. The tail will also look sharp and will come with split-type grab rails for the pillion rider. Also, it will get handguards with integrated LED turn signals.

For the mechanicals, NX200 will use the same 200 cc single-cylinder motor as the Hornet 2.0. This engine is capable of pushing out a peak power output of 17.26 PS and max torque of 16.1 Nm but is assumed to be offered in a slightly different tune on the upcoming ADV from Honda. The gearbox will be a 5-speed unit, sending power to the rear wheels via chain drive.

A downer for the ADV enthusiasts, the NX200 will be getting alloy wheels. The suspension, nevertheless, might be tuned on a softer side. It is likely to ride on 17-inch rims on both ends. Well, since Honda is teasing it with the tagline “It’s time to explore life with every ride”, a 19-inch front rim will only make for a better deal.

The Honda NX200 may retail at a starting price of Rs. 1.5 lakh (approximately), ex-showroom. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Hero Xpulse 200, KTM ADV250, and Royal Enfield Himalayan.