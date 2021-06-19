Honda N7X SUV Engine & Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Advertisement

Honda N7X SUV appears to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine with six-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission choices

Honda revealed the N7X concept only a few weeks back and its production version will act as a replacement to the BR-V. It will more likely make its world premiere in a couple of months’ time and will rival the likes of Toyota Avanza. The powertrain and variant information has been leaked online giving us an in-depth look into the upcoming seven-seater SUV.

According to the leaked document, the Honda H7X will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, linked with either a six-speed manual or a CVT automatic transmission while a hybrid system could be added to the portfolio at a later date. The three-row SUV is said to be retailed in four trims namely S, E, Prestige, and Prestige HS.

The Honda N7X concept was showcased in its near-production form and it is design and developed by Honda’s Asia Pacific R&D facility. Its resemblance with the latest generation Civic and City are clearly noted. The entry-level S grade will be available only with a manual gearbox while Prestige and Prestige HS can be had only with a CVT.

The top-spec variants will be equipped with radar-based assistive and safety features. The production-spec Honda N7X could be codenamed DG3. On the outside, the N7X comes with a chromed front grille with horizontal slats, sharp headlights with C-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, a clamshell-shaped bonnet structure, and a prominent Honda badge in the middle.

Other visual highlights in the Honda N7X concept are wide lower air inlet, pronounced character lines, flowing LED tail lamps, black finished pillars, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, side body cladding with metallic inserts, two-tone alloy wheels, integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, black wheel arch cladding and so on.

The Japanese manufacturer sold the BR-V in the Indian market without big success and it was discontinued eventually. A few months ago, the CR-V and Civic were discontinued as the production facility in Greater Noida shut shop. The production-spec N7X could be considered for India as it could compete against a host of seven-seater mid-size SUVs like Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar.