Honda N7X Concept Based 7-Seater SUV To Debut Today

The Honda N7X will draw power from the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine as the City, which develops 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque

In May this year, Honda unveiled the N7X concept in Indonesia and while it was initially scheduled to make a debut at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show, it is now finally set to be revealed today in Indonesia. After being postponed, the Indonesian auto show is set to be held in November this year, but Honda has decided to prepone the launch of its new SUV.

This is because the Indonesian Government has given an extension for the luxury tax break for cars under 1,500 cc, and Honda certainly wants to avail the benefit. Under this rule, buyers will only have to pay marginal tax for cars that fall under this category, until the end of this year.

Honda aims to introduce the mid-size SUV in only Indonesia initially, followed by a launch in other Southeastern Asian countries. While Honda is yet to reveal details about the SUV, we do know that it will serve as the successor to the aging BR-V. The production-ready version of the N7X will be pitted against the Toyota Avanza, Daihatsu Xenia along with other three-row mid-size SUVs available in Indonesia.

Since the N7X concept was in a near production-ready state at the time of its debut, we expect the road-going version to carry not many visual differences. The N7X carries over Honda’s design language and features an overall boxy design. The concept came equipped with a large grille up front, LED headlamps with DRLs, diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED taillamps, chrome door handles and a stylish rear spoiler.

Powering the production-ready N7X will likely be the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-VTEC naturally aspirated petrol engine as the City, which puts out 121 hp of max power and 145 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual transmission is expected to be offered as standard, along with an optional CVT automatic.

The mid-size SUV segment in India is very tempting for manufacturers, and Honda might want to join the race in the coming years as well. Even if that’s the case, it is yet to be seen if Honda will bring the N7X to the Indian market or develop a new product for the country altogether.