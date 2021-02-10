Honda Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz, CR-V

Honda was the sixth-largest carmaker in January 2021 as 11,319 units were sold against 5,299 units with 114 per cent growth

Honda Cars India got off to a brilliant start in the first month of the new calendar year as it posted a total of 11,319 units as against just 5,299 units during the same period in 2020 with massive Year-on-Year volume growth of 114 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer finished in the sixth position ahead of Toyota, Renault, Ford, Nissan and MG.

The Amaze was the most sold Honda model in January 2021 as 5,477 units were sold as against 3,160 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 73 per cent. It was also the second most sold sedan in the country behind Maruti Suzuki Dzire. It is no secret that sedans drive volumes for Honda as City finished second.

It garnered a total of 3,667 units as against 1,734 units during the corresponding month last year with 111 per cent sales growth. The WR-V slotted in at third with a total of 1,211 units in January 2021 as against just 116 units twelve months ago with 944 per cent surge. The Jazz premium hatch finished in the fourth position with 953 units as against 46 units in January 2020.

Honda Models (YoY) Jan 2021 Sales Jan 2020 Sales 1. Amaze (73%) 5,477 3,160 2. City (111%) 3,667 1,734 3. WR-V (944%) 1,211 116 4. Jazz (1972%) 953 46 5. CR-V (-70%) 11 37 Total (114%) 11,319 5,299

The biggest shocker in the Indian automotive industry in recent memory was the announcement of Honda on stopping production at its Greater Noida facility. This resulted in the CR-V and Civic pulled out of production immediately. Honda dispatched 11 units of the CR-V to its showrooms last month according to the sales data.

Honda does not seem to have any immediate launches as the new generation global HR-V could debut in the near future. The HR-V was reportedly ruled out for India due to cost reasons previously but it appears to be the next logical choice and it could compete against mid-size SUVs in the Rs. 15 lakh price bracket.

The launch of the fifth-generation Honda City was easily the highlight for the brand as it helped in regaining back the top status in the mid-size sedan segment. However, the segment’s popularity has drastically reduced in recent years due to customers preferring compact and mid-size SUVs.