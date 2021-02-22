Honda Model Wise Jan 2021 Sales – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, H’ness, Hornet

Honda Activa posted 2,11,660 units in January 2021 as against 2,34,749 units with 10 per cent YoY de-growth; contributed to nearly half of the total sales

Honda’s two-wheeler division managed to garner a total of 2,11,660 units in January 2021 as against 2,34,749 units during the same period in 2020 for the Activa scooter. The top-selling model for the brand recorded 10 per cent negative sales growth in the first month of the new Calendar Year and it was solely responsible for nearly half of the total domestic sales.

The Japanese manufacturer posted 4,16,716 units last month as against 3,74,114 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy 11.4 per cent volume increase. This was mainly due to many two-wheelers posting positive sales growth and the CB Shine endured a strong tally. The entry-level commuter motorcycle registered 1,16,222 units last month.

When compared to the same period twelve months ago with 66,832 units, the Honda CB Shine recorded a massive sales surge of 74 per cent. The Dio ended up in the third position with a total of 28,914 units as against 32,651 units during the same period in 2020 with 11 per cent Year-on-Year de-growth.

Honda Models (YoY) January 2021 Sales January 2020 Sales 1. Activa (-10%) 2,11,660 2,34,749 2. CB Shine (74%) 1,16,222 66,832 3. Dio (-11%) 28,914 32,651 4. Unicorn 25,799 – 5. Dream (-42%) 9,298 16,111 6. Grazia (386%) 7,518 1,547 7. Livo (166%) 7,338 2,759 8. Hornet 2.0 4,709 – 9. H’ness CB350 3,543 – 10. Xblade (1603%) 1,703 100 11. Africa Twin (%) 12 0 Total (11.4%) 4,16,716 3,74,114

The Unicorn finished in fourth with 25,799 unit sales while Dream managed only fifth position with 9,298 units as against 16,111 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 42 per cent volume de-growth. The Grazia had a huge sales surge on YoY basis as 7,518 units were recorded in January 2021 as against 1,547 units with 386 per cent increase in volumes.

The Livo garnered a total of 7,338 units last month as against 2,759 units in January 2020 with 166 per cent increase in volumes while the Hornet 2.0 has been finding good number of takers since its debut last year as 4,709 units were sold. Another main launch from Honda in 2020 was the H’ness CB350 and it posted 3,543 units last month.

The CB350 range has already been expanded courtesy of the CB350 RS scrambler and is priced at Rs. 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom). The Xblade recorded 1,703 units in January 2021 and in the same month 12 units of the high-end Africa Twin adventure tourer were sold in India.