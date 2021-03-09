Honda Model Wise Feb 2021 Sales – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda recorded 9,324 units in February 2021 as against 7,269 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales growth of 28.3 per cent

Honda Cars India had the Amaze as its most sold model in the domestic market in the month of February 2021 as 4,939 units were recorded against 5,814 units during the same period last month with negative volume growth of 15 per cent. The Amaze was also the second most sold sedan in the country as it finished behind its main rival Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

The announcement of Honda consolidating its operations by stopping production at the Greater Noida plant did come as a surprise for many and it led to the discontinuation of the Civic and CR-V with immediate effect. The Civic led its segment for a major part since its comeback in early 2019 but the CR-V could not endure as big a success.

Realising the importance of the City in its local lineup, Honda introduced the fifth generation version of the sedan last year and expectedly, it did help in sales recovery in the mid-size sedan segment. The City as well as its main competitor Hyundai Verna posted three-digit volume growth last month as the segment recorded a 30 per cent volume increase as a whole.

Honda Models (YoY) Feb 2021 Sales Feb 2020 Sales 1. Amaze (-15%) 4,939 5,814 2. City (101%) 2,524 1,256 3. WR-V 1,004 0 4. Jazz 856 0 5. CR-V (-96%) 1 25

In February 2021, 2,524 units of the Honda City were sold against 1,256 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy 101 per cent increase in volume numbers. The WR-V competes against a host of compact SUVs such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, etc.

About 1,004 units of the Honda WR-V were dispatched to showrooms across the country last month. The Jazz hatchback was responsible for adding 856 units to Honda’s domestic tally in February 2021. The Japanese auto major definitely needs new products to boost its sales volumes in India and the HR-V could be considered for a launch in the near future.

With most of the carmakers opting to focus on the lucrative compact and mid-size SUV segments for future growth, it will be interesting to see what Honda does next.