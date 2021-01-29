Honda Model Wise Dec 2020 Sales – Activa, Dio, Unicorn, Hornet, Grazia

Honda posted 2,42,046 units in December 2020 as against 2,30,197 units with 5.1 per cent sales increase in the domestic market

Honda’s two-wheeler division in India managed to garner a total of 2,42,046 units in December 2020 as against 2,30,197 units during the same period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales increase of 5.1 per cent. The Japanese manufacturer recorded 21.46 per cent market share with a drop of 0.46 per cent.

The Activa continued to be the most sold two-wheeler for the brand as the best-selling scooter in the country posted 1,34,077 units last month as against 1,31,899 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a YoY volume increase of 2 per cent. The CB Shine was the highest sold motorcycle for Honda in the country last month.

It recorded a cumulative domestic tally of 56,003 units as against 51,066 units in December 2019 with 10 per cent sales increase. The Dio finished in the third position with 22,025 units last month as against 20,516 units during the same period in 2019 with 7 per cent volume growth as it ended up ahead of Unicorn and Dream.

Honda Models (YoY) Sales In December 2020 Sales In December 2019 1. Activa (2%) 1,34,077 1,31,899 2. CB Shine (10%) 56,003 51,066 3. Dio (7%) 22,025 20,516 4. Unicorn 11,997 – 5. Dream (-36%) 4,992 7,755 6. Livo (-39%) 4,387 7,209 7. Grazia (8%) 3,347 3,113 8. Hornet 2.0 2,457 – 9. XBlade (-20%) 1,197 1,499 10. H’ness CB350 1,564 – Total Sales (5.1%) 2,42,046 2,30,197

The Unicorn commuter motorcycle recorded close to 12,000 units last month while all the other two-wheelers could only register in four digit numbers. The Dream finished in fifth place with 4,992 units as against 7,755 units during the same period twelve months ago with 36 per cent decline. The Livo met with 39 per cent negative sales growth.

The Grazia 125 cc scooter slotted in at seventh position with 3,347 units in the final month of the last calendar year as against 3,113 units in December 2019 with 8 per cent volume increase. The Hornet 2.0 was one of the biggest new launches from Honda in 2020 and it has been decently received amongst customers with 2,457 units.

It competes against both the 180 cc and 200 cc sporty naked streetfighters in the domestic market. In July 2020, Honda launched the BSVI Xblade in two variants and it posted 1,197 units last month as against 1,499 units with 20 per cent de-growth. The H’ness CB350 recorded 1,564 units in December 2020 and it competes against Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa 42, Benelli Imperiale 400 and others.