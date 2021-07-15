Honda Might Bring A Compact SUV In The Next One Year

Honda compact SUV could arrive next year and it will suspectedly be based on the Amaze’s platform

Honda Cars India discontinued the CR-V and Civic in the domestic market late last year as the Greater Noida plant in Uttar Pradesh was closed. The Japanese manufacturer currently sells the City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V and they are rolled out from the Tapukara facility in Rajasthan. The brand has long been expected to bring in a mid-size SUV and thus the HR-V has often been brought into the picture, courtesy of the rumour mill.

Recent reports that emerged on the internet indicates that Honda could introduce a compact SUV and it might be launched in a year’s time. Some reports claim that it could be christened the ZR-V but we do not have any official details regarding it from the brand. The sub-four-metre SUV, if arrives, will likely be pitched against a host of models in the competitive segment.

The compact SUV segment currently has Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Ford EcoSport and others. While the WR-V, a crossover based on the Jazz platform, is currently on sale, it could not post big sales numbers as the majority of its rivals.

Whether the possible compact SUV will act as a replacement for the WR-V or not is unknown but the WR-V runs with very few updates since its inception back in 2017. It could be based on the same platform as the second generation Amaze. In the global markets, it may derive power from a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

Additionally, a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated hybrid petrol engine could be used as well. In India, Honda has the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol developing 89 bhp and 110 Nm and the 1.5-litre EarthDreams diesel pumps out 99 bhp maximum power and 200 Nm in the City. As standard, a manual or a CVT auto could be offered if it is planned for India.

Honda definitely needs a new volume seller in India as only the City and Amaze are garnering sales numbers for the brand while other brands are reaping the benefits of having a presence in sub-four-metre and mid-size SUV segments.