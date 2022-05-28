Honda Midsize SUV (Creta Rival) To Likely Feature Hybrid Tech & ADAS

Honda 3RA midsize SUV is believed to go on sale in early 2024 and it will have several commonalities with the City midsize sedan

Honda Cars India is expected to launch an all-new midsize SUV in the early stages of 2024. Internally codenamed 3RA, the five-seater will compete against a slew of midsize SUVs including Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks and MG Astor. It will more likely have an overall length of 4.3 metres to compete directly against them.

The Honda 3RA will feature the Japanese brand’s new electronic architecture and thus a large touchscreen infotainment system with the latest in-car connectivity options and probably ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) technology debuted in the recently launched City Hybrid with features like autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning, etc could be available.

The segment-leading Hyundai Creta is receiving a facelift in the coming months as it will gain a redesigned front fascia sticking in line with the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and a wide range of features including ADAS are expected to be on offer. Thus, the upcoming Honda 3RA could be packed with high-end equipment and tech to make a strong impact upon its arrival.

One of the advantages the Honda midsize SUV will reportedly have is its extensive powertrain choices as it is said to be sold in diesel as well as a petrol/hybrid mill that debuted in the City Hybrid. The Japanese manufacturer could target high overall efficiency with the hybrid variant and it could be localised to carry an aggressive price tag.

In a similar fashion to the City Hybrid, the bootspace capacity of the 3RA could be compromised a little due to the packaging. The company is also evaluating six- and seven-seater versions to take on Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Mahindra XUV700. The midsize SUV is estimated to have a sales target of 4,100 units per month.

The SUV portfolio of Honda will be strengthened with the launch of a compact SUV and it will be the first to arrive by the middle of 2023. Based on the updated version of the Amaze’s platform, it may as well be powered by a 1.5-litre in-house developed diesel engine and the 1.2-litre petrol engine from the Amaze could be incorporated with a hybrid system.