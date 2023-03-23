Honda Midsize SUV (Creta Rival) To Launch In Q3 2023 In India

The world premiere of the Honda midsize SUV will happen in mid-2023; India launch likely around July or August

A couple of weeks ago, Honda Cars India introduced the mid-life update for the fifth-generation City. It is priced between Rs. 11.49 lakh and Rs. 15.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and has its range expanded courtesy of the inclusion of two new variants, minor revisions to the front fascia and the addition of new features. It is available in NA petrol and strong hybrid petrol guises.

The same powertrain options are expected to be available in the upcoming midsize SUV. The five-seater will compete against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and others in the highly competitive segment. It was teased for the first time in January 2023.

Since then, the Honda midsize SUV has been caught testing quite a few times. It will make its global debut by the middle of this year and the domestic market launch will likely happen in the third quarter – more precisely in the July-August period ahead of Onam according to a report. The midsize SUV will be underpinned by the same platform as the City.

It will measure an overall length of around 4.3 metres and will draw design cues from the global crop of Honda SUVs. The spy images indicate the presence of an upright front fascia, a flat bonnet structure, chrome finished grille section, sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, prominent wheel arches, wraparound LED tail lamps and so on.

As it is based on the City’s architecture, we can expect it to have good driving dynamics while the high fuel efficiency will be ensured by the 1.5L e:HEV powertrain that makes 126 hp but it is supposed to arrive only at a later date. The 1.5L NA petrol mill will boast twin cam technology and will have increased power and torque outputs.

The powertrain will be paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. The interior will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, a wireless charger, six airbags and an electric sunroof.