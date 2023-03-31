Honda Midsize SUV (Creta Rival) Pre-Bookings Open In India

Honda Midsize SUV will make its global debut by the middle of this year before going on sale in India possibly in Q3 2023

The pre-bookings for the upcoming midsize SUV from Honda have reportedly commenced across showrooms in India. The Japanese manufacturer has been working on a brand new SUV to take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder for some time already.

The test mules have been caught multiple times on public roads giving us an early sneak peek of what is about to come. The five-seater has an upright front fascia taking design inspiration from the global crop of Honda SUVs including the latest WR-V. It will comprise a prominent grille section, sharp-looking headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights.

The exterior will also boast a notable kink at the rear, wraparound LED tail lamps, 16- or 17-inch alloy wheels, a raked front windshield, a slightly sloping roofline, etc. It will have an overall length of around 4.3 metres and will be underpinned by the same platform as the fifth-generation City. It will have a lot in common with the midsize sedan.

The Honda midsize sedan was teased earlier this year and its global debut would more likely happen by the middle of 2023. It will go on sale in India around July or August and its reception will be key for Honda garnering volumes every month as it only sells the second-generation Amaze and fifth-gen City sedans locally.

As for the performance, the Honda midsize SUV will likely be equipped with the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine developing around 121 hp. It could be offered with a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT auto. The 1.5L e:HEV strong hybrid system from City could join the lineup at a later date.

The cabin will feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control, multiple airbags, steering wheel with mounted controls, ADAS derived from City, an electric sunroof, etc. Expect the prices to hover around Rs. 11.5 lakh for the base trim and it may go up to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).