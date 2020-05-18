Honda May 2020 Discounts – Amaze, City With Up To Rs. 1 Lakh Benefits

Honda is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh in May 2020 as Amaze and City sedans are in the spotlight

Honda Cars India is offering attractive discounts on some of the popular models its domestic portfolio. With the automotive industry right on the path to normalcy as the manufacturing facilities and dealership outlets are reopening, carmakers are doing their best to keep the ball rolling and have announced discounts to be at the notice of the new customers.

The Japanese manufacturer undoubtedly has the Amaze and City as two of its top-selling models in the country and both of them are sold with lucrative discount deals. If you are willing to exchange your car for a brand new Honda model, an extended warranty worth Rs. 12,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 are provided.

This takes the total to Rs. 32,000 and without any exchange, Honda offers three years service maintenance package at 50 per cent cost worth Rs. 8,000 and extended warranty worth Rs. 12,000 – taking the total benefits up to Rs. 20,000. The City gets a range of discounts as the SV MT, V MT and V CVT variants come with discounts of up to Rs. 45,000.

Honda is retailing the City with cash discount of Rs. 25,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 in the aforementioned variants. The VX manual trim comes with cash discount of Rs. 37,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 35,000 – taking the total to Rs. 72,000. Other trims such as the VX CVT, ZX MT and ZX CVT can be had with benefits of up to Rs. 1 lakh.

Honda sells them with cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 as well. The City will receive a generation shift likely in the coming weeks and thus the month of May 2020 could be the best chance to grab hold of the existing model while benefitting from discount offers.

The fifth generation City will likely be made available in three variants: V, VX and ZX. It measures 4,549 mm long, 1,748 mm wide and stands 1,489 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,600 mm while the wheelbase remains identical as the outgoing model. It features evolutionary exterior updates and a host of interior changes.