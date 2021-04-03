Honda March 2021 Sales Up By 92% – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda recorded 7,103 units in March 2021 as against 3,697 units during the same period last year with a massive YoY sales increase of 92 per cent as it finished ninth in the overall sales table

Honda Cars India finished in the ninth position in the overall manufacturers’ standings for the month of March 2021 as 7,103 units were sold against 3,697 units during the corresponding month last year with a Year-on-Year sales surge of 92 per cent as it held on to a market share of 2.2 per cent.

However, when compared to the previous month of February 2021 with 9,324 units, the Japanese auto giant registered 24 per cent sales decline. It is worth noting that only Honda, Nissan and Volkswagen posted negative MoM volume de-growth in the month of March 2021.

Honda has the Amaze and City as its top-selling models in the country while the WR-V brings in decent volumes. It also sells the Jazz in its petrol avatar while the recently revealed new generation HR-V is expected to arrive in the near future to compete against a host of mid-size SUVs.

The Honda City competes against Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid and Toyota Yaris and is offered in V, VX and ZX variants. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol motor produces a maximum power output of 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic unit with paddle shifters.

The petrol manual has a claimed mileage of 17.8 kmpl and the petrol automatic variant is ARAI-certified to give 18.4 kmpl. As for the diesel, the Honda City uses a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder mill churning out 99 bhp of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque. It is hooked with only a six-speed manual transmission and it has a claimed fuel economy of 24.1 kmpl.

Priced between Rs. 10.99 lakh and Rs. 14.84 lakh (ex-showroom), the mid-size sedan boasts features such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, semi-digital instrument panel with seven-inch display with G-meter, automatic headlamps, sunroof, rear sunshade, auto-dimming rear view mirror, ambient lighting, keyless entry, Alexa remote capability, six airbags, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, TPMS, LaneWatch and so on.