Honda March 2020 Sales Analysis – Amaze, City, WR-V, Civic, Jazz

Honda registered a total of 3,697 units in March 2020 as against 17,202 units during the same month last year with 79 per cent de-growth

In the industry that saw a 52 per cent plunge in volumes, Honda Cars India could not salvage itself as it endured a massive 79 per cent sales drop in March 2020. The Japanese auto major finished sixth ahead of Ford, Mahindra, Renault, MG and Nissan with a total of 3,697 unit sales last month.

The most sold Honda model within the domestic range was the Amaze. The sub-four-metre sedan competes against Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Ford Aspire and others and has long remained in second position in the monthly sales table. Last month, 2,744 units were sold against 7,419 units during the same period in 2019.

This led to 63 per cent volume decline. No other model posted sales in four digits due to the difficult times the economy and our social lives are going through. The City is undoubtedly the most popular Honda nameplate in India but that did not help in posting a decent tally last month as only 786 units were dispatched.

Model March 2020 Sales March 2019 Sales Growth Honda Amaze 2,744 7,419 -63% Honda City 786 3,432 -77% Honda WR-V 86 2,552 -97% Honda Civic 67 2,291 -97% Honda CR-V 14 104 -87% Honda Jazz 0 1,078 -100% Honda BR-V 0 325 -100%

In March 2019, 3,432 units were sold and thus leading to a YoY volume drop of 77 per cent. The new generation Honda City is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and it comes with evolutionary exterior changes and an updated interior with the inclusion of new features. It will likely help in reviving the sales in the C-segment for sedans.

The WR-V ended up third with a total of just 86 units as against 2,552 units in March 2019 with a Year-on-Year sales drop of 97 per cent. The tenth generation Honda Civic entered the Indian market in March 2019 and it has successfully completed one year with a good success rate but only 67 units were sold last month.

The Jazz and BR-V could only managed zero units while 14 units of the CR-V premium SUV were dispatched. Since the automotive industry’s progress is hampered by the pandemic crisis, the recovery phase remains uncertain and it depends on how things evolve this month and in May.