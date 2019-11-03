Honda Likely To Launch Activa 6G 110 BS6 Or CB Shine 125 On 14th Nov

The upcoming Activa 6G or the CB-Shine 125 will be Honda’s second BS6 compliant product in India after the recently introduced Activa 125

Honda has recently sent media invites for a product launch event 14th November 2019. However, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been tight-lipped on what exactly they are planning to launch on that particular day. Rumours say that Honda could either launch the much-awaited Activa 6G BS6 110 cc scooter or the new CB-Shine BS6 125.

If Honda decides to launch the BS-VI compliant Activa 6G in November, expect it to sport a new connectivity feature. The 110cc scooter will likely get turn-by-turn navigation and call alert features like its recently updated rival the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition.

The upcoming scooter will also receive an external fuel filler cap, 12-inch alloy wheels and a front disc brake as an option (besides the standard drum brake on offer). The scooter will also feature a redesigned LED headlamp and front apron integrated LED turn signals. It will likely also get a redesigned seat and taillamp as well.

Apart from these minor cosmetic updates, the Activa 6G will also be equipped with a telescopic suspension setup at the front that will replace the dated trailing link front suspension unit which has been a part of the scooter since its inception. Besides the new front suspension setup expect the scooter to also be fitted with an adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic setup at the rear. The upcoming scooter will likely also receive an updated chassis that will help improve the overall handling.

The Activa 6G will be powered by an updated BS-VI compliant 110cc, single-cylinder motor. To meet the stricter emission norms Honda could equip the engine with a fuel injection system that will replace the carburettor unit. There are no details of the performance numbers available at this moment, the current generation Activa 5G delivers about 8 bhp of peak power and at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

As far as the prices are concerned, expect the upcoming Activa 6G to be priced at least Rs 5-10 thousand over the outgoing model. Honda has recently also launched the updated Activa 125 as well with new features an updated BS-VI complaint fuel-injected engine priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

Besides the new Activa 6G, Honda could likely launch the new CB-Shine 125 SP BS6 as well. The RTO documents of the motorcycle were also surfaced online recently. The document that was recently leaked online reveals that the CB-Shine SP gained 0.58 Ps of peak power compared to the outgoing BS4 model. The BS-VI compliant CB-Shine will thus produce about 10.88 ps of peak power.

There are no details of the powertrain provided in the leaked document, however, expect the upcoming motorcycle to use the same 124.7cc,single-cylinder, air-cooled, 4 stroke, SI engine. However, Honda will use fuel injection instead of a carburetor to meet the stricter emission norms.

Besides the updated engine, the leaked documents also reveal that the upcoming CB-Shine SP 125 is also comparatively longer, wider and taller than the outgoing model. The upcoming motorcycle also has a slightly longer wheelbase of 1285mm compared to the outgoing model.

All these new dimension figures suggest that the CB-Shine SP 125 will feature a completely new design. Expect the upcoming CB-Shine SP 125 to be available in three variants. However, the top-spec variant of the CB-Shine 125 will only feature a front disc brake while the other two variants will get a drum brake as standard.

As far as the pricing is concerned, the upcoming CB-Shine SP 125 will likely be priced atleast Rs 7-10 thousand more than the outgoing model. We will update you with more details as soon as Honda launched their new products on 14th November 2019.