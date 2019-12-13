Honda Likely To Launch Activa 6G On 21st December

The upcoming Activa 6G will be Honda’s third BS6 compliant product in India after the recently introduced Activa 125 & SP125

Honda has recently sent media invites for a product launch event on 21st December 2019. However, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been tight-lipped on what exactly they are planning to launch on that particular day. Honda recently launched two BS6 products in India – Activa 125 BS6 and SP 125 commuter motorcycle and If Honda decides to launch the BS-VI compliant Activa 6G later this month, expect it to sport a new connectivity feature. The 110cc scooter will likely get turn-by-turn navigation and call alert features like its recently updated rival the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition.

The upcoming scooter will also receive an external fuel filler cap, 12-inch alloy wheels and a front disc brake as an option (besides the standard drum brake on offer). The scooter will also feature a redesigned LED headlamp and front apron integrated LED turn signals. It will likely also get a redesigned seat and taillamp as well.

Apart from these minor cosmetic updates, the Activa 6G will also be equipped with a telescopic suspension setup at the front that will replace the dated trailing link front suspension unit which has been a part of the scooter since its inception. Besides the new front suspension setup, expect the scooter to also be fitted with an adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic setup at the rear. Activa 6G will likely also receive an updated chassis that will help improve the overall handling.

The Activa 6G will be powered by an updated BS-VI compliant 110cc, single-cylinder motor. To meet the stricter emission norms Honda could equip the engine with a fuel injection system that will replace the carburettor unit. There are no details of the performance numbers available at this moment, the current generation Activa 5G delivers about 8 bhp of peak power and at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

As far as the prices are concerned, expect the upcoming Activa 6G to be priced at least Rs 5-10 thousand over the outgoing model. Honda has recently also launched the updated Activa 125 as well with new features an updated BS-VI complaint fuel-injected engine priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).