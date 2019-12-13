Honda Likely To Launch Activa 6G On 21st December

By
Team GaadiWaadi
-
Honda Activa 6G Rendering
Honda Activa 6G Rendering

The upcoming Activa 6G will be Honda’s third BS6 compliant product in India after the recently introduced Activa 125 & SP125

Honda has recently sent media invites for a product launch event on 21st December 2019. However, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has been tight-lipped on what exactly they are planning to launch on that particular day. Honda recently launched two BS6 products in India – Activa 125 BS6 and SP 125 commuter motorcycle and If Honda decides to launch the BS-VI compliant Activa 6G later this month, expect it to sport a new connectivity feature. The 110cc scooter will likely get turn-by-turn navigation and call alert features like its recently updated rival the TVS Jupiter Grande Edition.

The upcoming scooter will also receive an external fuel filler cap, 12-inch alloy wheels and a front disc brake as an option (besides the standard drum brake on offer). The scooter will also feature a redesigned LED headlamp and front apron integrated LED turn signals. It will likely also get a redesigned seat and taillamp as well.

Apart from these minor cosmetic updates, the Activa 6G will also be equipped with a telescopic suspension setup at the front that will replace the dated trailing link front suspension unit which has been a part of the scooter since its inception. Besides the new front suspension setup, expect the scooter to also be fitted with an adjustable spring-loaded hydraulic setup at the rear. Activa 6G will likely also receive an updated chassis that will help improve the overall handling.

Honda-Activa-vs-TVS-Jupiter

The Activa 6G will be powered by an updated BS-VI compliant 110cc, single-cylinder motor. To meet the stricter emission norms Honda could equip the engine with a fuel injection system that will replace the carburettor unit. There are no details of the performance numbers available at this moment, the current generation Activa 5G delivers about 8 bhp of peak power and at 7,500 rpm and 9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

As far as the prices are concerned, expect the upcoming Activa 6G to be priced at least Rs 5-10 thousand over the outgoing model. Honda has recently also launched the updated Activa 125 as well with new features an updated BS-VI complaint fuel-injected engine priced at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom).

 