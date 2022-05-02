Honda Launches Two New Electric SUVs Based On HR-V’s Design

Dongfeng Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1 are belived to have a claimed driving range of up to 510 km on a single charge in the Chinese test cycle

Being the largest consumer of passenger electric vehicles, the Chinese market is a holy grail for pure EV makers while global automakers have often partnered with local firms to strengthen their position there. In October 2021, Honda announced its plans to launch as many as ten new electric vehicles over the next five years in China.

It was also revealed that the first two EVs would come as part of the e:N Series and it looks like Honda has complied to its timeline. The electric vehicles are based on GM’s Ultium architecture and they are developed through the JV with Dongfeng. The official specifications of the Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1 are not out yet but they are suspected to come with a large battery pack.

It is capable of delivering a claimed driving range of up to 510 km on a single charge in the Chinese test cycle. The design of both the SUVs is similar to that of the latest HR-V. The Prologue Concept inspired styling features sporty-looking headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, horizontal LED lighting signature at the lower section of the bumper, etc.

Other exterior highlights are blackened front grille, glossy black wheel arches in the e:NS1, U-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps, slightly sculpted bootlid, integrated spoiler, stylish wheels, raked rear windshield, a thick lighting bar connecting the taillights, and so on. The interior has a more modern appeal and gives a more premium vibe compared to the latest crop of Honda models sold globally.

It features a tablet-style infotainment screen attached to the layered dashboard inspired from the latest Civic, a fully-digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control system, ambient lighting function, leather seat upholstery, two USB-C charging ports, wireless charging facility, driver armrest, blue accents along the dash and door pads, horizontal AC vents and more.

The Dongfeng Honda e:NS1 and e:NP1 SUVs will be retailed through the interactive online stores and the brand’s unique stores in shopping malls at main cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou.