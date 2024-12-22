Honda Launches The New 2025 Activa 125, Starting Price Rs. 94,422

The new Honda Activa 125 is now OBD2B-compliant and comes with advanced features as well as new colour options

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new 2025 Activa 125 in the country. At a starting price of Rs. 94,422 (ex-showroom), the popular scooter gets multiple updates in terms of powertrain compliance, features and new colour options. Let’s look at the details of the new Honda Activa 125.

To begin with, the familiar 123.92cc, single-cylinder PGM-Fi engine putting out 6.20 kW of power and 10.5 Nm of torque propels the Activa 125 like before, however, it is now OBD2B compliant. In addition to this, it is equipped with an advanced idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency.

Talking about the features, the Activa 125 now sports a new 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. It is compatible with the Honda RoadSync app, enabling functions like navigation and call/message alerts, allowing riders to stay connected while on the move. The scooter also comes equipped with a USB Type-C charging port, enabling the riders to charge their devices on the go.

In terms of design, the overall silhouette has been retained as it is, albeit with contrasting brown-coloured seats and inner panels, which lend it a refreshed appeal. Honda is offering the new Activa 125 with six colour options i.e. Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Gray Metallic, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, Pearl Siren Blue, Rebel Red Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

The new Honda Activa 125 is available in two variants i.e. DLX and H-Smart. The DLX trim is priced at Rs. 94,422 (ex-showroom) while the top-spec H-Smart variant will set you back by Rs. 97,146 (ex-showroom).

Speaking on the launch of the new Honda Activa 125, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are happy to announce the new OBD2B-compliant Activa 125. The introduction of this updated model demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction. With advanced features like TFT display & Bluetooth connectivity via Honda RoadSync app in the 125cc scooter segment, we aim to redefine the riding experience for customers. We are confident that it will set benchmark in its segment.”