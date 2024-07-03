Honda Launches Attractive Monsoon Campaign For Buyers In India

There are discounts offered by every manufacturer and Honda is no exception but this time you have what Honda calls the ‘Magical Monsoon’ campaign to lure in more customers

Honda Cars India Limited, have announced an exciting promotional campaign called “Honda Magical Monsoon” and is offering attractive benefits along with assured gifts on the purchase of its range of cars. This campaign starts from July 1, ends on July 31, 2024, and is available at all Honda dealership throughout India.

The highlight of this campaign is the fact that customers taking delivery of their cars in July 2024 will stand a chance to win an exclusive couple’s trip to Switzerland or assured prizes worth up to Rs 75,000.

Not just that, there are surprise gifts on all test drives during this period. What’s actually surprising is that Honda have managed to keep all these offers in addition to the model-wise monthly offer available on the product range.

Commenting on the promotion campaign, Mr. Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “The monsoon season brings a sense of freshness and Honda’s special offers aim to amplify this experience for our customers. Whether you are upgrading your drive or buying your first car, there is a Honda waiting for you with unbeatable value and now is the perfect time to make that decision. This limited time offer is available at all authorised Honda dealerships across the country.”

Honda cars in general cater to those customers who prfioritize durability, reliability, safety and fuel-efficiency. Models like the Honda City stand testament to the tides of changing times and even to this day referred to as the gold standard of what a sedan is supposed to look and drive like.

Honda’s recently launched Elevate extends these characteristics further into the territory of SUVs. The promotional scheme covers the entire range of Honda cars India which includes the Honda Amaze, Honda City, Honda Elevate, and the Honda City e:HEV, to make sure potential customers can avail these offers along with the monthly offers on the respective models.