Honda June 2021 Sales Analysis – Activa, CB Shine, Dio, CB350, Unicorn

Honda posted 2,12,453 unit sales in June 2021 against 2,02,837 units during the same period last year with 4.7 per cent sales growth as it garnered a 20.12 per cent market share

Honda 2Wheelers India has the Activa as its best-seller in the domestic market in the month of June 2021 as 94,274 units were sold against 1,21,668 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative growth of 23 per cent. The Activa could only manage to finish third in the overall two-wheeler sales charts due to the de-growth.

The most popular scooter in the country finished behind Hero Splendor and HF Deluxe but within Honda’s domestic range, its dominance continued. The CB Shine finished in the second position with 71,869 unit sales as against 40,316 units during the same period in 2020 with a 78 per cent positive volume increase.

The Dio was the third most sold Honda two-wheeler in the country last month as 18,983 units were registered against 12,883 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a 47 per cent YoY sales increase. The Unicorn slotted in at fourth with 17,260 units against 11,817 units during the same period last year with a 46 per cent sales surge.

Honda Models (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Activa (-23%) 94,274 1,21,668 2. CB Shine (78%) 71,869 40,316 3. Dio (47%) 18,983 12,883 4. Unicorn (46%) 17,260 11,817 5. Grazia (562%) 3,334 504 6. Dream (-79%) 3,276 15,635 7. H’ness 1,853 – 8. Livo 1,227 4 9. Hornet 2.0 247 0 10. Xblade 91 0 11. CBR650F 18 0 12.CB500 17 0 13. Africa Twin (-60%) 4 10

The Grazia endured the highest YoY volume growth in June 2021 within the Japanese manufacturer’s product portfolio as 3,334 units were recorded against just 504 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 562 per cent increase in sales. The Dream, on the other hand, posted 79 per cent negative growth as 3,276 units were sold last month.

This when compared to the same period last year, a total of 15,635 units was seen. The H’ness CB350 range registered 1,853 unit sales and Honda is expected to concentrate more on the 350 cc middleweight space with it. The Livo recorded 1,227 unit sales while the Hornet 2.0 could only manage to muster 247 units last month.

The Xblade commuter motorcycle posted just 90 units in the month of June 2021 while the premium CBR650F witnessed 18 units. The CB500 adventure tourer is also sold through BigWing dealerships and it recorded 17 units and the Africa Twin saw a total dispatch of 4 units.