Honda June 2020 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, Civic, WR-V, CR-V

Honda posted a total of 1,398 units in June 2020 as against 10,314 units during the same period in 2019 with YoY de-growth of 86 per cent

Honda Cars India only managed to finish eleventh in the overall manufacturers’ table for the month of June 2020 as 1,398 units were sold. When compared to the same period last year, Honda recorded a massive Year-on-Year negative volume growth of 86 per cent as 10,314 units were registered across the country.

Recently, the Japanese manufacturer launched the mildly updated BSVI compliant version of the WR-V while the fifth generation City arriving tomorrow officially. The WR-V headed the sales charts for Honda last month as only 658 units were retailed against 1,268 units during the corresponding period in 2019.

It is worth noting that no Honda passenger car touched the four digit sales mark in June 2020. The WR-V encountered Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 48 per cent. The City finished second with 585 units as against 2,461 units during the same period in 2019 with 76 per cent negative volume growth.

Model (+/-%) June 2020 June 2019 Honda WR-V (-48%) 658 1,268 Honda City (-76%) 585 2,461 Honda Amaze (-97%) 139 5,306 Honda Civic (-94%) 14 250 Honda CR-V (-96%) 2 55

The Amaze had a tougher month as only 139 units were sold last month as against 5,306 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 97 per cent decline. The Civic garnered 14 units in June 2020 as against 250 units with 94 per cent volume drop while the CR-V managed only two units last month.

The debut of the new-gen City could help Honda in reviving its sales fortunes. But, the C-segment has been witnessing consistent volume drops over the year due to the rise in popularity of the mid-size SUVs. The 2020 Honda City is recently launched and it gets a host of design and interior changes.

The design highlights include sleeker chrome front grille, LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, L-shaped LED indicators, redesigned LED tail lamps, newly designed alloy wheels, etc. The cabin comes with a host of features and technologies such as an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Other key equipment includes electric sunroof, automatic air conditioning, ambient lighting, digital instrument cluster, connected tech, lane watch camera and agile handling assist as in the Civic, vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and emergency stop signal.