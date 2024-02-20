Honda January 2024 Sales Analysis – Elevate, City, Amaze

Honda Elevate finished on top in the January 2024 sales tally ahead of Amaze and City with 4,586 units

In the first month of the new calendar year, Honda Cars India recorded a domestic tally of 8,681 units as against 7,821 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 11 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2023 with 7,902 units, a MoM volume increase of close to 10 per cent was noted.

The Japanese auto major finished seventh in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with a market share of 2.2 per cent. The Honda Elevate led the way ahead of Amaze and City. The midsize SUV has been well received by customers and it posted 4,586 units in January 2024. It is currently priced between Rs. 11.68 lakh and Rs. 16.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Elevate competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and MG Astor in one of the busiest segments in the whole industry. It has been sensibly priced and is based on the same platform as the fifth-generation City midsize sedan.

Honda Models (YoY) January 2024 Sales January 2023 Sales 1. Honda Elevate 4,586 – 2. Honda Amaze (-47%) 2,972 5,580 3. Honda City (-45%) 1,123 2,058

The Honda Elevate derives power from the familiar 1.5L four-cylinder VTEC petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard or a CVT as an option. Last month, Honda hiked the prices of the Elevate by up to Rs. 58,000.

It measures a length of 4,312 mm, a width of 1,790 mm and a height of 1,650 mm with a wheelbase length of 2,650 mm and the bootspace capacity stands at 458 litres with 220 mm ground clearance. The features list comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, automatic climate control, a seven-inch TFT meter cluster, and so on.

The Honda Amaze finished second on January 2024’s sales table with 2,972 units as against 5,580 units with a YoY decline of 47 per cent. The City managed a total of 1,123 units as against 2,058 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 45 per cent in India.