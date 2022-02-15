Honda Jan 2022 Sales Analysis – City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz

Honda posted a total of 10,427 units in the month of January 2022 as against 11,319 units with a YoY drop of 7.9 per cent

Honda Cars India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 10,427 units in the month of January 2022 as against 11,319 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 7.9 per cent. The Japanese brand finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ sales table with healthy MoM growth of 30.8 per cent as 7,973 units were recorded in the previous month of December 2021.

The company held on to a market share of 3.5 per cent last month as against 3.7 per cent in January 2021 with a YoY drop of 0.2 per cent. The Amaze was the most sold Honda model within the domestic range as 5,395 units were sold against 5,477 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative growth of 1 per cent.

The facelifted version of the Amaze was introduced last year in India. The City midsize sedan finished in the second position as it was the only model to record positive volume growth. The five-seater posted 3,950 unit sales last month against 3,667 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY increase of 8 per cent.

Honda Models (YoY) Sales In January 2022 Sales In January 2021 1. Honda Amaze (-1%) 5,395 5,477 2. Honda City (8%) 3,950 3,667 3. Honda Jazz (-38%) 588 953 4. Honda WR-V (-59%) 494 1,211

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched in India in 2020 and it has been well received amongst customers but the competition in the segment is waiting to skyrocket. Skoda will announce the prices of the Slavia in the coming weeks and it will replace the Rapid. The Volkswagen Vento will be replaced by the Virtus around May 2022 and both are based on the same MQB A0 IN platform.

Toyota is also expected to launch the Belta (rebadged Maruti Suzuki Ciaz) in the near future in the domestic market. The Honda Jazz finished in the third position with 588 units as against 953 units in January 2021 with a YoY volume slump of 38 per cent.

The WR-V could only manage to register 494 units last month as against 1,211 units with a huge drop of 59 per cent. Honda is expected to enter the lucrative midsize SUV segment in the coming years while the hybrid version of the City is also speculated to enter the market.