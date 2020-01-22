Honda Jan 2020 Discounts & Offers – City, Civic, CR-V, WR-V, Jazz

Honda Cars India is currently offering some lucrative discounts on both fresh and leftover stocks from last year on the entire range of models in its portfolio

Honda Cars India, the local subsidiary of the Japanese carmaker giant, is offering some great discounts on its entire lineup of models. Honda Amaze, which is the most affordable model in its company’s range, is currently available with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a free 5-year warranty. In case you don’t sell your old vehicle to the company, you get the free 5-year warranty and 50 per cent discount on the company’s 3-year maintenance plan.

The MY2019 stock of the Honda Amaze is on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000 and 5-year free warranty. Those who don’t wish to sell their old car to the company can have a 5-year warranty and 3-year prepaid maintenance pack.

The MY2020 Honda Jazz is on sale with an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 and a cash discount of Rs 20,000. You can benefit from an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a cash discount of Rs 25,000 if you pick up a car from MY2019 stock.

Honda Model 2020 Stock 2019 Stock Honda Amaze (With Exchange) 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus 5 Year Warranty + Rs. 30,000 Exchange Bonus Honda Amaze (Without Exchange) 5 Year Warranty + 3 year Maintenance Package 5 Year Warranty + 3 year Maintenance Package Honda Jazz Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs. 25,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 25,000 Exchange Bonus Honda WR-V Rs. 20,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs. 25,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Honda City BS6 Rs. 25,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs. 32,000 Cash Discount + Rs. 30,000 Exchange Bonus Honda BR-V Rs. 28,500 Cash Discount + Rs. 45,000 Exchange Bonus + 26,500 Accessories Rs. 33,500 Cash Discount + Rs.50,000 Exchange Bonus + Rs. 26,500 Accessories Honda Civic (Petrol) NIL Rs. 1,25,000 Cash Discount Honda Civic (Diesel) Rs. 2,00,000 Cash Discount Rs. 2,50,000 Cash Discount Honda CR-V NIL Rs.5,00,000 Cash Discount

The MY2019 Honda WR-V is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The MY2020 models are on sale with a cash discount of Rs 20,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. The MY2020 Honda City is available with a cash discount of Rs 25,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000. The CVT models get additional benefits of Rs 2,000. The MY2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 32,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000.

The slow-selling Honda BR-V is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 28,5000 and an exchange bonus of Rs 45,000 if you choose from the MY2020 stock. The MY2019 stock is on sale with a cash discount of Rs 33,500, an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000 and free accessories worth Rs 26,500. The MY2019 Honda Civic is available with a cash discount of Rs 1.5 lakh on V CVT trim, Rs 1,25 lakh on VX trim and Rs 75,000 on the ZX CVT trim.

Furthermore, there is an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 on the VX and ZX trims. The diesel variant from previous year’s stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 2.5 lakh. The fresh stock isn’t available with any discount. The fresh stock of Honda CR-V isn’t available with any discounts. However, the 2WD variants of MY2019 stock is available with a cash discount of Rs 4 lakh, while the 4WD version is being sold with a discount of Rs 5 lakh.