Honda Issues Second Recall For CB350; Activa, XBlade, Shine Involved

Honda’s latest recall to replace the faulty reflector involves models like Hornet 2.0, Activa 6G, CB 300R and H’ness CB350

Within the space of three months, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has issued another recall involving the H’ness CB350 in the domestic market. This time around the retro-styled roadster is not alone as XBlade, Hornet 2.0, Activa 5G, Activa 65, Activa 125 SB6, CB 300R and CB Shine are also involved in the voluntary recall campaign.

The aforementioned motorcycles and scooters produced between November 2019 and January 2021 are subjected to the callback. The Japanese manufacturer has detected that the reflectors that fit on the fork are at slight variant from the “required photometric provisions” resulting in “insufficient light reflection efficiency”.

The recall does not deal with any internal mechanical components though as the faulty safety reflectors in these models will be replaced free of cost and Honda has also said that the impact on the visibility is not prominent as well. The recall process began at the starting of this month and the affected owners can contact the nearest official dealerships regarding the repair.

As for the owners of CB 300R and H’ness CB350, the Honda BigWing outlets can be contacted and they can check whether their motorcycle is affected or not under the brand’s Campaign page located on the official website irrespective of the warranty status. Back in March 2021, Honda recalled the H’ness CB350 to mend a potential transmission issue.

The CB350s manufactured between November 25 and December 12, 2020 were recalled as they were identified to have a “different material grade usage in the countershaft 4th gear of the transmission”. It may lead to defect upon extensive running according to the brand while emphasising that no such failures were reported by the owners.

The CB350 range was expanded a few months ago with the addition of the CB350 RS scrambler. Currently, the Honda H’ness CB350 is priced at Rs. 1.89 lakh and Rs. 1.95 lakh for the DLX and DLX Pro variants respectively while the CB350 RS carries a sticker tag of Rs. 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Both are powered by a 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.