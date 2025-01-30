Honda India To Set Up Dedicated Electric 2W Plant, More Models Coming

Honda’s upcoming new electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility will be based out of Karnataka and become functional by 2028

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited (HMSI) has been at the forefront of the two-wheeler market in the country with exceptional sales figures over the past few years. As the market is moving towards electrification, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has joined the bandwagon with the launch of Active e: and QC1 electric scooters at the 2025 Auto Expo.

In the latest development, Honda has committed to setting up a dedicated electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility in India. This strategic move aligns with the company’s plan to become the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the domestic market.

As per Honda’s official statement, the new EV manufacturing facility will be established in Karnataka, near the brand’s existing Narasapura-based plant, which is also the production hub for new Activa e: and QC1 e-scooters. However, whether this new production plant will be an extension of the current unit or an altogether new facility nearby is yet to be known.

Also Read: Honda ZR-V Hybrid SUV Revealed To Dealers In India – Launch Incoming?

The EV production plant is set to go fully operational by 2028 and will witness the manufacturing of a variety of electric two-wheelers. Initially, the plan is to produce a 4 kWh commuter electric motorcycle which is comparable to a 100cc bike. Further down the line, manufacturing of mid-size electric motorcycles is on the cards. In addition to domestic supply, the dedicated EV facility will serve as an export hub for several emerging markets.

Moreover, Honda is actively working on reducing the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of electric two-wheelers which continues to remain an area of concern for the customers. With the new EV manufacturing plant in India, Honda claims that local assembly will lead to electric two-wheelers having a similar TCO as ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) models for the three years of ownership.

Also Read: Honda Activa e vs Suzuki e-Access – Price, Range, Charge Time & More

It is important to note that India is the Japanese brand’s largest market in terms of sales volumes. Honda plans to have 30 electric two-wheelers in its portfolio globally, 13 of which have already been launched. With the target to capture 50% market share of the total global two-wheeler segment by the end of this decade, the upcoming India-based dedicated electric two-wheeler manufacturing facility marks an important step towards electrification.