Honda India Could Launch A New 300 cc Scrambler Next – Here’s Why

Honda CL300 scrambler has been patented in India and is based on the same platform as the Rebel 300; uses the same 286 cc engine from CB300 R

Earlier this year, Honda debuted the CL300 scrambler in China and during the same time, the CL250 was released in Japan. The Honda CL300 derives power from a 286 c single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine found in the CB300 R neo-retro street naked. It takes plenty of inspiration from the Honda CL500, which was unveiled at the 2022 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

The Japanese manufacturer is known for patenting its two-wheelers often but it never guarantees a launch in the Indian market. The latest development is that Honda has patented the design of the CL300 scrambler locally but whether it will be introduced in India or not is yet unknown. However, going by the allegiance with the CB300 R, there is a possibility.

It is interesting to note that Honda is expected to bring in a brand new motorcycle based on the CB350 platform before the end of this calendar year. The brand has lined up a number of new two-wheelers including electric scooters and motorcycles within the next year or so. The Honda CL300 has several commonalities with the CB300 R and it produces 5 hp lesser power globally.

It is also priced below the CB300 R in many markets, which currently costs Rs. 2.77 lakh in India (ex-showroom). We do expect the CL300 to launch in India in the near future or it could be the CB350-based scrambler (CB350 RS is already available though). The body type is part of the latest trend and new scramblers with good on- and off-road capabilities are waiting to hit the market soon.

Some of them are Bajaj-Triumph 400 cc scrambler and Royal Enfield 450 cc scrambler. So far, Honda is believed to bring in a cruiser underpinned by the same platform as the H’ness CB350 and CB350 RS to compete directly against Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350. Back to the CL300 scrambler, it is based on the Rebel 300’s platform but with a taller seat and a different appearance.

It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels and boasts a near-flat and ribbed seat. Other highlights are twin exhaust pipes positioned below the seat, twin shock absorbers at the back, a round-shaped LED headlamp, a slim fuel tank, knobby tyres, dual-channel ABS system, a digital cluster, a wide handlebar and black finished alloy wheels.