Honda HR-V Launch Expected Soon – All You Need To Know

Honda HR-V will be launched during this year’s festive season and will be positioned near the Civic to rival models like the MG Hector, Kia Seltos and Jeep Compass

Honda Cars India made a lot of news when it launched the new Civic earlier this year. The tenth-gen model of the company’s globally successful sedan seems to have stuck the right chord with the Indian audience.

Well, this isn’t surprising, especially when you see that the new model offers a very premium experience with a great design, feature-loaded cabin, powerful petrol and diesel engine options and a great ride quality.

However, one must not forget that in spite of the success that the new Civic has tasted, it’s ultimately a D-segment sedan, which means it’s been marred by perpetually low demand. Hence, the great response from the buyers of D-segment sedans hasn’t done much to help the carmaker with flaunting improved sales figures.

Honda Cars India needs to field SUVs to actually have its sales counter ringing. As you might already know, there has been a great demand for SUVs and this Is exactly where the company lacks. Its BR-V has been a dud-seller, while the CR-V is a pretty expensive proposition and can’t be termed a volume-player.

All of which brings us to the HR-V, a mid-size 5-seater SUV that is already on sale in several markets and looks apt for the Indian conditions. The new SUV will launch in India in the coming months and will be available in both petrol and diesel engine variants. In India, the HR-V will be slotted between the BR-V and the HR-V, quite close to the Civic. Here is everything you should need to know about the new model.

Honda HR-V India Launch Date

Launch Date (expected) November 2019

While the company is yet to officially reveal the Honda HR-V India launch date, the new SUV looks all set to enter the Indian car market by Diwali this year. In all likelihood, the new model will launch in India some time in November this year.

In fact, there is already a good buzz in the market regarding the launch of the HR-V as many dealerships seem to have confirmed requiring a large number of inquiries about the launch date of the new SUV. You can safely expect us to update you as soon as we can get a word out from the company on the Honda HR-V India launch date.

Honda HR-V Price In India

Variants Price (expected) Base Model Rs 14.5 lakh (ex-showroom) Top Model Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom)

In terms of price positioning, the Honda HR-V will be slotted slightly below the Civic. In all likelihood, prices of the new SUV will start at Rs 14.5 lakh and top out at roughly Rs 19 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the latest Civic, the SUV will be imported to the country through the CKD (possibly from Thailand) and will be assembled at the manufacturer’s local facility in Great Noida.

The new model will be pitted against the likes of the Kia Seltos, Tata Harrier, MG Hector and Jeep Compass. At this price point, the HR-V will even become an indirect rival to the seven-seater models like the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Hexa.

Honda HR-V Specifications

Engine 1.8-litre iVtec Petrol, 1.6-litre iDtec Petrol Maximum Power 140 PS, 120 PS Peak Torque 175 Nm, 300 Nm Transmission CVT, 6-speed Manual Drivetrain FWD, FWD

The Honda HR-V will share its engines with the Civic, which means it will be available with both petrol and diesel engines. The former is a 1.8-litre iVtec motor that produces a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 175 Nm. The engine will come mated to a CVT.

On the other hand, the oil-burner will be a 1.6-litre iDtec turbocharged motor that produces a maximum power of 120 PS and a peak torque of 300 Nm. This engine will come paired with a 6-speed manual unit.

While both these engines are sufficiently powerful and refined, we discovered during our drive of the Civic that they come with their respective Achilles heels. On one hand, the petrol engine is marred by the typical rubber-band effect, which makes the engine not even half as exciting as the eighth-gen model sold earlier.

The diesel engine, on the other hand, has a pronounced turbo-lag below 1,500 rpm and requires frequent shifting to keep the motor in the power band. We would be happy if the HR-V doesn’t face this issue. A simple solution to this can be the availability of manual transmission with the petrol and a torque-converter automatic unit with the diesel.

Speaking of the suspension system, the Honda HR-V uses MacPherson struts up front and a Torsion beam setup at the rear. Braking is courtesy of ventilated disc brakes at front and solid disc rotors at the rear.

The HR-V rides on 17-inch wheels that come shod with 215/55-spec rubber. Like the Civic, the HR-V has a Front Wheel Drive (FWD) format and AWD isn’t available even as an optional extra.

Honda HR-V Mileage

Model Fuel Mileage Petrol 16 kmpl Diesel 20 kmpl

Thanks to the availability of the 1.6-litre EARTHDREAMS turbocharged diesel engine, the HR-V could become one of the most fuel efficient diesel-powered SUV in its segment. While the diesel engine could offer up to 20 kmpl on the expressways, even the petrol motor is expected to offer about 16 kmpl on open roads, which isn’t bad for a SUV of this size and power.

Honda HR-V Dimensions

Length 4,295 mm Width 1,770 mm Height 1,605 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Kerb Weight Up to 1,320 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 60-litre Seating Capacity 5 Boot Capacity 470-litre

The Honda HR-V is somewhat bigger than the Hyundai Creta but is smaller than, say, the CR-V. Of course, it’s even smaller than the MG Hector. It measures 4,295 mm in length, which makes it 25 mm longer than the Creta, while its width, at 1,770 mm, is 10 mm less than that of the Creta.

Also, at 1,605 mm, it’s 15 mm shorter than its Korean rival. The SUV enjoys a ground clearance of 180 mm and has a seating capacity of 5. Its boot space, at 470-litre, is 70-litre larger than that of the Creta.

Honda HR-V Features List

Comfort Features

LED Headlamps

LED tail-lights

Touchscreen infotainment system

Steering mounted controls

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Rear parking sensors

Keyless entry

Honda HRV Safety Features

Dual-stage multiple-threshold front airbags

Side Curtain airbags

ABS with EBD

Brake Assist

Vehicle stability assist

Traction control

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Daytime running lights

Multi-angle rear view camera with guidelines

Blind spot monitoring system

Child proof rear door locks

Driver & front passenger seatbelt reminder

Honda HR-V Design

The Honda HR-V, like the modern crop of models from Honda, looks the right mix of bold and modern. The front-end of the SUV features a huge chrome grille that is flanked by stylish LED headlamps with Daytime Running Lights. Furthermore, the Honda HR-V features LED foglamps and a chiseled hood.

In the side profile, it gets ORVM with integrated indicators, sporty body cladding and alloy wheels. At the rear, the HR-V comes with wrap-around LED tail-lamps, shark-fin antennae, rear spoiler and a bold crease on the tailgate.

On the inside, the Honda HR-V looks as stylish as it does on the outside. For India, the HR-V is likely to be available with a dual-tone black-beige interior colour theme that should be loved by most buyers as they tend to associate beige with high-end cars.

Even the design of the dashboard and other panels complement the stylish exterior, which is another reason to love the cabin of this SUV. The seats will be draped in premium leather upholstery. As mentioned earlier, the HR-V will get a range of comfort and safety enhancing features that will make it one of the most feature-laden options in its segment.

The kit on offer will include a touchscreen infotainment unit, multi-function steering wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Push-button start/stop, keyless entry, panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, cruise control, blind-spot monitoring system, tyre pressure monitoring system and paddle shifters.

While the Honda HR-V won’t be anywhere as big as, say, the MG Hector, it will be definitely more spacious than the likes of the Hyundai Creta. True, the 2,610 mm wheelbase might suggest otherwise, but the company’s “Man Maximum, Machine Minimum’’ philosophy is sure to lead to a sufficiently airy cabin for up to five occupants.

The HR-V will offer class-leading legroom, shoulder room and headroom, along with a sufficiently large boot that can easily handle a lot of luggage. Of course, folding down the rear seats will maximize the car’s luggage-carrying capacity by a huge margin.

Honda HR-V Rivals

The Honda HR-V will be sold in the Rs 14.5-19.5 lakh price bracket (ex-showroom), which will pit it against a range of SUVs. The direct rivals of the new model will include Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier. However, thanks to similar pricing, it will even end up rivalling the Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Hexa.