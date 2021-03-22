Honda HR-V Hybrid India Launch By The End Of This Year – Report

Honda HR-V will reportedly debut in India with a hybrid powertrain and it received a new generation recently in the international markets

A recent report emerged on the internet suggests that Honda will launch the HR-V in the Indian market towards the end of this year following the debut of the hybridized Honda City by the middle of 2021. If it turns out to be true, both models could use the same engines. Just a few weeks ago, Honda introduced the new HR-V in Japan with a host of changes inside and out.

The exterior comprises a more prominent front grille, flatter roof, coupe-ish roofline, more upright front fascia, sleeker LED headlamps with LED sequential turn signals, full-width LED tail lamps, flatter bonnet structure, raked rear glass, updated front and rear bumpers, more raked front windshield, etc compared to the previous month.

Based on an updated architecture, it has bigger dimensions offering a roomier interior comparatively. The 2021 Honda HR-V has become more elegant and matured, and it will be interesting to see how it will be positioned in the premium space in India if the rumours are to be believed. The speculations surrounding HR-V’s local debut have been there for more than half a decade.



The Japanese manufacturer was reportedly said to have shelved the plans for the HR-V launch in India back in September 2019 as it could be highly localised. However, with the closure of the Greater Noida production plant and the consequent discontinuation of the CR-V and Civic, Honda does have a big space to fill in the premium segment and it could be addressed by the HR-V.

It has been said that the HR-V will carry a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine operating in tandem with a hybrid system for India courtesy of a dual electric motor setup. The e:HEV hybrid technology is the same used by Honda in the Jazz and City in markets like Japan. As for the interior, the 2021 Honda HR-V comes with a new nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, updated dash and centre console.

The equipment list features a seven-inch MID, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and Honda Sensing suite with adaptive cruise control with stop/go function, autonomous emergency braking, blindspot monitoring, lane-keeping assist and traffic sign recognition.