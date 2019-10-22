Honda HR-V Electric (VE-1) Launched With 400 Km Range In China

Honda VE-1 EV has gone on sale in China in three different variants and it has significant range advantage over rivals from Kia, GAC and Mitsubishi

Electric vehicles are all the rage in the Chinese market as joint venture companies have been able to extract maximum benefits compared to the independent operators. Honda and Guangqi have now launched its first all-electric SUV based on the Everus EV Concept displayed at the 2018 Guangzhou Motor Show in three different variants.

It follows the display of the VE-1 Sport EV at the 2019 Shanghai Motor Show earlier this year. It is priced at 1,59,800 (Rs. 16 lakh), 1,69,800 (Rs. 17.01 lakh) and 1,79,800 (Rs. 18.01 lakh) Yuan respectively. The Japanese manufacturer is offering the VE-1 with three years or one lakh km standard warranty and it can be extended up to eight years or 1,50,000 km.

The Honda Vezel or HR-V Electric has its styling based on the Everus EV concept as well as the Honda Binzhi. The VE-1 competes against the likes of Mitsubishi EV, Kia KX3 Electric and GAC ix4 and it comes equipped with an electric motor capable of producing 120 kW (161 horsepower) and it has a claimed driving range of 401 kilometres on a single charge in the NEDC cycle – significantly bettering its rivals.

The Guangqi Honda VE-1 uses a permanent magnet synchronous motor that helps in peak torque output of 280 Nm. It is connected to a fixed gear ratio single-speed transmission. The energy density of the zero-emission SUV is 140 Wh/kg giving it an efficient cruising range. The front of the five-seater gets a multi-angle battery pack anti-collision structure.

It includes the I type battery pack for preventing the front-end collision and the H type side collision beam that affects the vehicle after collision by minimising the 53.5 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack damage. On the inside, the Guangqi Honda VE-1 features a centrally-mounted eight-inch LCD touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity and other application support.

The map function searches for nearby charging stations quickly and thus reduce the range anxiety of the customers. It also features a button-type shifting mechanism and a large panoramic sunroof. The electrified SUV measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,824 mm in width and has a height of 1,625 mm with 2,610 mm long wheelbase.