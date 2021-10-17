Honda HR-V Electric SUV Unveiled With 500 Km Driving Range

Honda HR-V electric versions dubbed the e:NS1 and e:NP1 will be sold from next year in China with more than 500 km driving range

In a grand event, Honda revealed its future electrification plans targeting the Chinese market as it aims to go all-electric there by the end of this decade. The virtual press conference saw the Japanese manufacturer announcing three concepts – a two-door coupe, a four-door GT and a Sports Utility Vehicle from the forthcoming e:N Series.

The road-going versions of these concepts are still years way but by the spring of 2022, Honda will bring in two electric vehicles, dubbed the e:NS1 and e:NP1. They will be produced and sold in China two different joint ventures of Honda as it has alliances with Dongfeng and GAC. The HR-V crossover is retailed in China as Vezel and XR-V.

The 2022-bound electric models are essentially based on the existing HR-V/Vezel. The design language of the Honda HR-V electric version was previewed through the e:Prototype SUV at the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 and now the real deal has come along and the zero-emission crossover was unveiled by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in China, as part of the homologation process.

The e:NS1 and e:NP1 are noticeably different compared to the hybrid HR-V known as the e:HEV and is already on sale in some international markets. The hybrid crossover will reach European countries by the end of this year and in early 2022 in the United Kingdom. The front fascia gets shut-off grille section and it houses the charging port behind the signature H logo.

A spoiler beneath the rear screen is another highlight and it could be limited to the special editions. On the inside, the electric variants look more upmarket and modern courtesy of the inclusion of a 15.2-inch central HD touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch liquid crystal digital instrument cluster.

Other highlights are Honda Connect and Honda Sensing suite of safety and assistive features. The Honda e:NS1 is equipped with a 150 kW electric motor driving the front axle and it has a top speed of 150 kmph. The e-motor derives power from a 68.8 kWh battery pack with a driving range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

Underpinned by the e:N Architecture F, it will have to be waited and seen whether the electric HR-V will be sold elsewhere but the export plans are in place for e:N Series models.