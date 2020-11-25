Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition Price And Specs Detailed

Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition uses the same 184.4 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine producing 17 bhp maximum power and 16.1 Nm of peak torque

Honda 2Wheelers India recently announced the launch of the special Repsol Edition of the Hornet 2.0. The naked streetfighter is the latest model from the Japanese manufacturer that takes on sporty motorcycles in the 180-200 cc segment. The Repsol Edition does not need any introduction due to its MotoGP heritage and thus Honda has made it an exclusive offering.

With limited production run, the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition has a flamboyant look compared to the standard variant, and is priced at Rs. 1.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurgaon). Understandably, Honda has not made any mechanical changes to the motorcycle as the updates are only cosmetic with the signature colour schemes of the Repsol Edition.

The triple-tone orange, white and red colours can be clearly seen with the wheels painted in contrast orange as well. The front fender and the engine area are blackened while the red touches can be noted on the fairing extension and on the headlamp chin section. The upper section of the Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition is done up in orange colour with the black strip like finish running between.

The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition continues to be powered by the new 184.4 cc BSVI compliant single-cylinder air-cooled and fuel-injected engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 17 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 16.1 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,000 rpm. It is paired with a five-speed transmission and the fuel tank capacity stands at 12 litres.

The motorcycle does feel a little expensive compared to its rivals and it comes with segment-first USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension that is adjustable for pre-load. The other paint options available with the Hornet 2.0 are Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Sangria Red Metallic and Pearl Igneous Black.

It is equipped with pedal type discs up front (276 mm) and rear (220 mm) and a single-channel ABS system. The Hornet 2.0 has replaced the Hornet 160R in the lineup and the Repsol Edition costs around Rs. 2,000 more than the regular variant. It also features LED headlamps, LCD instrument cluster, hazard light switch, LED tail lamps and indicators, etc.