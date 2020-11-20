Honda Hornet 2.0 And Dio Repsol Editions Launched in India

To commemorate its 800 Gran Prix victories, Honda has launched new ‘Repsol Edition’ variants of the Hornet 2.0 and Dio, which sport the brand’s MotoGP-inspired livery

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Ltd (HMSI) has launched new limited edition variants of the Dio and recently-launched Hornet 2.0. The Japanese brand recently became the first manufacturer ever to achieve the historic milestone of 800 Gran Prix victories, and these limited edition models showcase those racing genes.

Both the limited edition models get Repsol Honda’s MotoGP-inspired livery, hence the name ‘Repsol Edition’. Apart from the new graphics, they also get bright orange alloy wheels, which look extremely sporty and exciting, and are sure to attract enthusiastic young buyers.

Mechanically speaking, nothing else has been changed on these two-wheelers. The Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition continues to be powered by a 184cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, with 17.26 PS and 16.1 Nm on tap, which is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle boasts of features like dual disc brakes (with single-channel ABS), a fully-digital LCD display, hazard lights, USD front forks, preload-adjustable rear monoshock, and a full-LED lighting system.

As for the Honda Dio Repsol Edition, it also has the same 109.51cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine as the regular Dio. This motor generates 7.76 PS and 9 Nm, and comes paired to a CVT. On the features front, it gets telescopic front forks, engine start/stop switch, external fuel-filler lid, drum brakes (with combined braking system), pass-light switch, and a side stand indicator with engine cut-off.

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales & Marketing, HMSI, was quoted saying, “With the launch of Limited Edition Repsol Honda Hornet 2.0 and Dio, we are happy to transform Honda’s racing thrill on Indian roads for the MotoGP fans in India. Repsol Honda editions reflect the iconic racing feel of Honda Repsol team’s MotoGP bike RC 213V and guarantee a distinct presence to their riders on the roads.”

The Honda Hornet 2.0 Repsol Edition is priced at Rs. 1,28,351, while the Dio Repsol Edition carries a price tag of Rs. 69,757 (all prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Gurugram). Both these limited edition models will be available across India via Honda dealerships.