Honda H’Ness CB350 Vs Honda CB350 RS – What’s Different?

Here, we take a look at all the differences between the Honda CB350 Highness and its newly-launched twin, CB350RS

Last year, Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the H’Ness CB350 in our market. The motorcycle featured retro-inspired styling, and was positioned as a rival to Royal Enfield bikes. Now, Honda has expanded the CB350 range, with the launch of the CB350 RS. The biggest differences between the two motorcycles are in the design.

The front section of both the bikes is quite similar, with the same LED headlight, switchgear, round rear-view mirrors, alloy wheels, etc. However, where the H’Ness features a lot of chrome, the CB350 RS features black elements. Also, the RS model gets fork gators, shorter front fender, wide-block tyres, and sleek LED indicators (instead of round LEDs). The semi-digital instrument cluster is the same though (featuring Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation).

The RS gets a bash plate for the engine, along with blacked-out exhaust pipe with a chrome heat shield. The H’Ness gets a chrome exhaust instead, however, the engine assembly on both the bikes is painted black, which looks very premium. Both bikes get single-piece seats, but the one on the RS is a roll and tuck type seat. The badges on the centre panels are different on both the bikes, and the springs in rear shockers are chrome-plated on the H’Ness and black on the RS.

At the rear, we see a large chrome fender on the H’Ness, with a separate holder for the LED taillight and a single-piece pillion grab rail. The CB350 RS gets a sleeker rear fender, in black, with LED taillight beneath the tail-end of the seat. The pillion grab rails are also placed under the seat on either side.

The half-duplex cradle frame is the same on both the bikes, as is the engine. Both these motorcycles are powered by a 348.36cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, that generates 21.07 PS and 30 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox along with a slip-and-assist clutch. Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) and Honda Smartphone Voice Control system (HSVCS) are offered on both bikes.

The braking system consists of discs on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS as standard on these bikes. Honda H’Ness CB350 is priced at Rs. 1.86 lakh for the DLX variants, and Rs. 1.92 lakh for the DLX Pro variant. The CB350 RS is slightly more expensive, with a starting price of Rs. 1.96 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The CB350 series is sold in India via the Honda’s BigWing dealerships.