Honda H’ness CB350 Real World Performance Review – Video

Check out how the 2020 Honda Highness CB350 performs in the real world, and whether it’s suited for long-distance touring

Honda recently introduced its Royal Enfield rival, the H’ness CB350, in the Indian market. The company has already begun deliveries of the motorcycle. The bike features a retro-inspired design but with lots of modern equipment on-board. It is powered by a 350cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which generates 21.07 PS of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque.

Although the engine certainly isn’t a fire-breather, it offers a lot of low-end and mid-range torque, which makes for better practical performance and improved rideability. Considering that most of the expected buyers of the CB350 are expected to go on long-distance touring, this seems extremely helpful. Here, we have a video, uploaded by Abhinav Bhatt, which shows us what the Honda Highness CB350 feels like when riding in the real world.

First, the rider demonstrates the low-end torque of the motorcycle by riding it without throttle input. Even at idling RPM, the Highness had enough torque to keep the motorcycle running in first and second gear. After that, the rider cracks open the throttle to show us the motorcycle’s capabilities.

The H’ness reaches just above 40 kmph in first gear, a little under 70 kmph in second gear, 90 kmph in the third, and 110 in fourth. Fifth gear is overdrive, optimised for low-rev high-speed riding. One can easily hold speeds close to 100 kmph all day, which makes touring a breeze. There’s a slight buzz on the mirrors at higher revs, but there no vibrations on the handlebar and footpegs, which is a huge advantage over the competition.

Also, the exhaust note of the CB350 is quite thumpy, which enhances the riding experience. The ride quality is stiff, but on the upside, the handling is stable and confidence-inspiring. The motorcycle has enough grunt to easily overtake other vehicles on the highway, and it’s also capable of handling broken patches of roads without losing composure.

The Honda Highness CB350 is priced at Rs. 1.85 lakh for the DLX variant, and at Rs. 1.90 lakh for the DLX Pro variant (both prices ex-showroom, New Delhi). Its biggest rivals in the Indian market are the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 42, and Benelli Imperiale.