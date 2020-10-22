Honda H’ness CB350 First Ride Review Video – Better Than RE Classic 350?

Honda H’ness CB350 derives power from a 350 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 21 bhp maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque

Honda’s Motorcycle division did surprise us when the H’ness CB350 was introduced in India a few weeks ago. While a Royal Enfield Classic 350 rivalling Honda motorcycle had long been anticipated, the H’ness CB350 did come at a short notice as it was released after a short teaser campaign. The Japanese manufacturer’s intention of making a huge impact with the CB350 has been clear with its price range.

The H’ness CB350 is the third BSVI compliant sold out of the BigWing premium dealerships and the most affordable offering from there. It has a starting price of Rs. 1.85 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, New Delhi) for the base Deluxe variant. It can also be had with the Deluxe Pro trim which takes the asking price to Rs. 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has been rolling out the H’ness CB350 thick and fast and its deliveries have also commenced across a number of dealerships. Here we have the first ride impression video of the Honda H’ness CB350 where everything about it has been explained including its riding dynamics and handling characteristics amongst other interesting bits.

The brand has certainly put together a premium package this time around with an aggressive price range and on paper, the Honda H’ness CB350 certainly stands above its rivals in a number of ways. The equipment list comprises of a semi-digital instrument panel, hazard switch, Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) system, Honda Selectable Torque Control system, dual-channel ABS system, and so on.

Above all, the styling derived from the vintage CB series sold in the international markets has been a positive affair as the no-frills design has been liked by many. The locally-made Honda H’ness CB350 derives power from a 350 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum output of 21 bhp at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque of 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

As for the suspension, it comes equipped with telescopic front forks and twin hydraulic shocks at the rear, whereas the braking duties are handled by 310 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS system.